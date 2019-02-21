The confrontation between the father and the hypnotist (who, we’re told, doesn’t at first recognize the father) is at once awkward and ludicrous. Crouch gives the hypnotist a kind of broken patter that emblematizes his decline. The father, remembering his daughter, gets the poetry of grief: “Claire had multiplied. ... She was between lines, inside circles, hiding beneath angles. She was indentations in time, physical depressions, imperfections on surfaces.” (Also, it seems, by way of a mythological metamorphosis, the entire titular oak tree.)