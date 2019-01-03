- Outside of getting starts on nights when Embiid plays, Amir Johnson isn’t in the Sixers’ plans. That became obvious against the Suns, as he was the lone healthy Philly player to receive a “did not play — coach’s decision.” And this was on a night when one would have expected him to play since the Sixers were without two starters, Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler. The only reason he starts when Embiid is out is that the Sixers want to keep Mike Muscala coming off the bench no matter what.