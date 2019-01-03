Embiid was his usual dominant self. The All-Star center secured his 33rd double-double of the season on a tip-in with 7 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the half. That play gave Embiid 22 points and 10 rebounds. He ended up with 30 points and 14 rebounds at intermission. Embiid became the first player to post at least 30 points and 14 rebounds in a half since Carlos Boozer had 36 and 14 in the second half on March 26, 2007.