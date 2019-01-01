SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of left knee soreness.
The 76ers center missed Sunday’s 129-95 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Embiid then participated in Tuesday’s shootaround at Santa Monica High School. His status will be determined before the 10:30 p.m. game at the Staples Center.
That will be the first of back-to-back games for the Sixers (23-14). They’ll travel to Phoenix after the game, and will face the Suns at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. After that, the Sixers will be off until they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Coach Brett Brown said this past weekend that Embiid’s soreness isn’t anything to be alarmed about. He said missing the Portland game was just the all-star’s and medical staff’s beliefs that it was best to sit out the game.
This isn’t the first time Embiid’s left knee has bothered him. He had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the knee on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles after being sidelined for nearly two months. The team announced that March 1 that he would miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.
The 24-year-old is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.5 points per game. He’s also third in rebounding (13.3) and 10th in blocks (1.9).
Embiid has missed two games this season. He also sat out the Sixers' 117-111 road victory Dec. 7 against the Detroit Pistons to rest. Johnson started in his place that game.