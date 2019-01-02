SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Joel Embiid will play in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 76ers center missed Sunday’s 129-95 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with left knee soreness.
Embiid participated in Tuesday’s shootaround at Santa Monica High School. Then he looked good in his pregame workout at the Staples Center.
This will be the first of back-to-back games for the Sixers (23-14). They’ll travel to Phoenix after the game, where they’ll face the Suns at 10 p.m. Wednesday. After that, the Sixers will be off until they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
Coach Brett Brown said this past weekend that Embiid’s soreness wasn’t anything to be alarmed about. He said missing the Portland game was just the all-star’s and medical staff’s beliefs that it was best to sit out the game.
The 24-year-old is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.5 points per game. He’s also third in rebounding (13.3) and 10th in blocks (1.9).
Embiid has missed two games this season. He also sat out the Sixers' 117-111 road victory Dec. 7 against the Detroit Pistons to rest. Johnson started in his place that game.