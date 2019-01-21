Jimmy Butler will miss Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center with a mild sprain to his right wrist.
The 76ers swingman reported discomfort in his wrist following Saturday’s 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is receiving treatment and is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Sixers (30-17) will have a tough time replacing the four-time All-Star against the Rockets (27-18).
Butler is a four-time NBA all-defensive second-team selection and Houston is led by the league’s best offensive player, James Harden.
Harden, the reigning league MVP, is averaging a league-best 35.7 points. He’s scored at least 32 points in each of his last 19 games.
In the 42 games he’s played, Harden has scored 50 or more points on four occasions. He’s tallied between 40 and 49 points 12 times and 30 and 39 points on 13 occasions.
Butler is fourth in the league in steals at 2.07 per game. He’s also the Sixers' second-leading scorer at 19.6 points. This will mark the fifth game the 29-year-old has missed since being acquired in a trade from the Timberwolves in November. The Sixers are 2-2 without him.
Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable with back tightness. The All-Star center is seventh in the league in scoring (27 points per game), fourth in rebounds (13.2) and seventh in blocked shots (1.95). The Sixers are 1-2 in games Embiid has missed this season.
He had 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block in Saturday’s game against the Thunder.