The 76ers apparently can’t beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Paul George converted a four-point play with 5 seconds left to lift the Thunder to a 117-115 victory, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers had a chance to win the game. However, Jimmy Butler misfired on a desperation three-pointer before time expired.
The setback marked the Sixers' 19th straight loss to OKC. Their last series win came on Nov. 15, 2008, in the Thunder’s first season in Oklahoma City.
The loss snapped the Sixers' three-game winning streak and dropped them to 30-17. Meanwhile, the Thunder (27-18) stopped a two-game skid. It was just their second win in seven games.
The Sixers had a 115-113 lead after Butler stole Dennis Schroder’s pass and scored a layup with 6.9 seconds left. But after an OKC timeout, the four-time All-Star fouled George while he made the go-ahead three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left.
George finished with 14 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 14.9 seconds left.
Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with 31 points to go with eight rebounds while playing with back tightness. Ben Simmons had 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. JJ Redick added 22 points, while Butler had 18 on 5-of-18 shooting.
The Sixers took a 99-97 lead on Mike Muscala’s jumper with 5 minutes, 25 seconds remaining. However, George responded with a personal 8-0 run.
He hit a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to put the Thunder up one. Then added an alley-oop dunk and another three-pointer to give the Thunder a 105-99 advantage with 3:30 to play.
Embiid pulled the Sixers to within two points, 106-104, on a dunk with 2:29 left.
Things got a little testy afterward.
Embiid fouled Westbrook while contesting a layup and fell on the point guard as they both went to the ground. Westbrook, after getting up, took exception and went after the big man. After being held back, Westbrook made a pair of foul shots to give OKC an 108-104 lead with 1:26 remaining.
“I don’t think he just landed on me,” Westbrook said. “He had a little extra to it. It’s okay.”
The 2017 league MVP was then asked if he and Embiid were cool.
“[Freak] no,” Westbrook responded.
Embiid said he was going for the block and they collided in the air.
“I don’t know why he was mad. I have no idea,” Embiid said. “But he’s always in his feelings. So I have no idea.”
After the squads traded three-pointers, Butler converted a three-point play with 38 seconds left to pull with Sixers within 111-110.
But Butler fouled George on the ensuing possession. The swingman sank a pair of foul shots to put the Thunder up, 113-110, with 20.9 seconds to go.
Embiid, however, knotted the score after being fouled by Westbrook (his sixth) on a three-point shot attempt, making all three free throws with 14.9 seconds left. Moments later, Butler stole Schroder’s pass -- after the Sixers trapped him with Simmons and Wilson Chandler -- put the Sixers up two before George’s heroics.
Markelle Fultz is back with the 76ers.
The first-overall pick of the 2017 draft attended Saturday afternoon’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles Friday night to be with the Sixers and continue his rehabilitation at the team’s practice facility in Camden.
There is no timetable for his return.
Fultz had been working out with former Los Angeles Lakers physical therapist Judy Seto in Los Angeles since his agent, Raymond Brothers, announced on Dec. 4 that he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.
Seto is attending a conference on the West Coast. There was thought that she would travel here work with Fultz at the Sixers’ facility afterward. Then after a transitional period, Fultz would work with the Sixers staff. However, the next step has not been determined at this time.
He has missed 28 consecutive games since last playing on Nov. 19. The first-overall pick of the 2017 has already missed 93 games, dating back to last season.
Fultz is averaging 7.7 points while shooting 26.7 percent on three-pointers in 33 career games. All 15 of his starts came this season.