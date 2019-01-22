Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler are listed as questionable for the 76ers' game Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center.
Simmons missed practice Tuesday because of an upper respiratory infection. Butler, who is dealing with a sprained right wrist, participated only in the walk-through and film-study portions of practice. The four-time All-Star swingman missed Monday’s victory over the Houston Rockets.
It marked the fifth game Butler has missed since being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade on Nov. 12. It was the first one because of his wrist. He missed two with a strained groin and two others with an upper respiratory infection.
Butler reported discomfort in his wrist Saturday after a 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI revealed a mild sprain. The team said he’s day-to-day.
Corey Brewer, who is on his eighth day of a 10-day contract, started in Butler’s place against the Rockets.
Butler is a four-time NBA all-defensive second-team selection. He ranked fifth in the league in steals at 2.05 per game as of Sunday. He’s also the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points.
Simmons had nine points, six assists, six rebounds and two blocks against the Rockets. He’s fourth on the team in scoring at 16.5 points and ranks fourth in the league in assists at 8.1. The 2018 rookie of the year is second in the league in triple-doubles with seven. He’s also tied for seventh in the league with 30 double-doubles.
The Spurs (27-21) routed the Sixers, 123-96, on Dec. 17.