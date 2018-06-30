World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Spain-Russia, Croatia-Denmark

Spain is now one of the favorites to win this World Cup, and Isco (right) is one of the big reasons why.

Spain vs. Russia

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Spain: M Isco. La Roja is now one of the big favorites to win this World Cup, and Isco is one of the big reasons why. He commanded the midfield in the group stage, averaging 99 passes per game at 92.9 percent accuracy. Here are a few that led up to his goal against Morocco:

Russia: F Artem Dzyuba. While Spain will try to keep the ball the ground, expect Russia to play fast and through the air. Dzyuba is great at aerial duals, with an average of 7.3 duals won per game in the group stage. He also delivered two goals and an assist.

#MundialTelemundo De cabeza Artem Dzyuba marca el tercero de #RUS y así lo escuchaste con 🎙@AndresCantorGOL pic.twitter.com/XT0c8nL3WQ — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 14, 2018

Croatia vs. Denmark

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Croatia: M Milan Badelj. Luka Modric may be the big star, but Badelj, of Italy’s Fiorentina, has been a quiet stalwart. He had a goal and and assist in the group stage, and led the team in chances created with 2.0 per game. (If that doesn’t sound like much, it might because seven players have averaged at least one per game.)

#MundialTelemundo ¡Adelante #CRO! Milan Badelj tiene al frente a los suyos y de paso le da una ayudita a #ARG . Lo sigues por @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/6m8X1uTdH2 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 26, 2018

Denmark: D Simon Kjær. Any chance of an upset starts with keeping Croatia’s attack out of the net. Kjær, who plays his club soccer ith Spain’s Sevilla, knows Croatia stars Luka Modrić and Ivan Rakitić from meetings in La Liga. We’ll see how that experience translates to this game.

