World Cup game times: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal play Morocco, followed by Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, Iran-Spain

Spain needs Diego Costa to keep scoring in the race to win Group B at the World Cup.

Portugal vs. Morocco

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Portugal: D Pepe. Goals win games, of course, but if Portugal wants to win the group, a good goal difference will be required. This veteran hard man is the marshal of the back line.

Morocco: F Aziz Bouhaddouz. A cult hero at one of the world’s great cult clubs, Germany’s St. Pauli, he became the goat in the group stage opener when his 95th-minute own goal gave Iran a 1-0 win. Even rivals wouldn’t wish that fate on a World Cup player.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Uruguay: F Edinson Cavani. He’s blessed with speed, power and skill — and tremendous hair, too. Egypt kept him quiet in the group stage opener, but he should have plenty of chances to score in this game.

Saudi Arabia: D Motaz Hawaswi. European scouts reportedly think highly of him. He didn’t play in the tournament-opening 5-0 loss to Russia, so maybe they still do. If he plays well against Uruguay, they definitely will.

Iran vs. Spain

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Iran: GK Alireza Beiranvand. Would you want to be on the receiving end of Spain’s attacking storms? No? Well, send your sympathies to Team Melli’s goalkeeper. He could be in for a long day.

Spain: F Diego Costa. He scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Portugal, and needs to keep finding the net if Spain is to win the group.

