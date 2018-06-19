World Cup game times: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal play Morocco, followed by Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, Iran-Spain

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.
Portugal vs. Morocco
Time: 8 a.m.
City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)
TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)
Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)
Players to watch
Portugal: D Pepe. Goals win games, of course, but if Portugal wants to win the group, a good goal difference will be required. This veteran hard man is the marshal of the back line.
Morocco: F Aziz Bouhaddouz. A cult hero at one of the world’s great cult clubs, Germany’s St. Pauli, he became the goat in the group stage opener when his 95th-minute own goal gave Iran a 1-0 win. Even rivals wouldn’t wish that fate on a World Cup player.
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
Time: 11 a.m.
City: Rostov-on-Don
TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish
Players to watch
Uruguay: F Edinson Cavani. He’s blessed with speed, power and skill — and tremendous hair, too. Egypt kept him quiet in the group stage opener, but he should have plenty of chances to score in this game.
GOOOAAAL: "That is art! 🎨"@neymarjr and @ECavaniOfficial combine to paint a beautiful landscape for @PSG_English! #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/icA1oAcW3U
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 25, 2018
Saudi Arabia: D Motaz Hawaswi. European scouts reportedly think highly of him. He didn’t play in the tournament-opening 5-0 loss to Russia, so maybe they still do. If he plays well against Uruguay, they definitely will.
Iran vs. Spain
Time: 2 p.m.
City: Kazan
TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish
Players to watch
Iran: GK Alireza Beiranvand. Would you want to be on the receiving end of Spain’s attacking storms? No? Well, send your sympathies to Team Melli’s goalkeeper. He could be in for a long day.
Spain: F Diego Costa. He scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Portugal, and needs to keep finding the net if Spain is to win the group.
#MundialTelemundo ¡Con todo y polémica! Así narró 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL el gol de @diegocosta para el empate de #ESP ante #POR pic.twitter.com/KnbN5XNOxN
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 15, 2018
