World Cup game times: Messi, Modric square off in Argentina-Croatia, following Denmark-Australia, France-Peru

Spain needs Diego Costa to keep scoring in the race to win Group B at the World Cup.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Denmark vs. Australia

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Samara

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WNPV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Denmark: F Viktor Fischer. A few years ago, he was one of European soccer’s young phenoms. With Denmark one win away from the knockout rounds, he could get back in the spotlight by scoring a goal in this game.

Australia: M Mile Jedinak. The Socceroos’ captain is a midfield enforcer with looks to kill. Expect him to be where the ball is, or at least chasing after it against Denmark’s creators.

France vs. Peru

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Yekaterinburg

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

France: F Olivier Giroud. We might not get a “Meaty French forehead” shoutout on Fox’s broadcast, since the nickname is NBC’s thing. But according to reports out of France’s camp, we are likely to see Giroud start for Les Bleus in this game.

Peru: M Christian Cueva. He needs a bounce-back performance after his ugly penalty kick miss against Denmark. It will be a tough task against one of the tournament’s best teams.

Argentina vs. Croatia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Argentina: M Pablo Dybala. The Juventus playmaker didn’t play in the tournament-opening tie with Iceland, and manager Jorge Sampaoli doesn’t seem to like him. But when you need goals, why leave such a dynamic talent off the field?

Croatia: M Ivan Rakitić. How can Croatia stop Lionel Messi? Ask his Barcelona teammate. And more importantly, use Rakitić’s playmaking skills to keep the ball away from Messi’s team.

