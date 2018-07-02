Sixers' NBA title odds grow longer following LeBron James' decision

The confetti barely stopped falling after the Warriors had finished off the Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA title when William Hill-US posted its odds for the 2019 championship.
The Sixers were among the favorites at 5-1. Predictably, that’s no longer the case.
William Hill, the company that runs the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, moved the Sixers’ title odds to 17-2 after word came out the LeBron James was going to sign a 4-year deal with the Lakers.
L.A. went from 15-1 on June 9 to 7-2 on Sunday night.
Boston dipped a hair from 5-1 to 9-2. The Celtics (7-5) are slight favorites over the Sixers (8-5) to win the Eastern Conference in 2019. Both opened with conference odds at 7-5.
The Warriors are up very slightly from even money to 11-10 to defend their NBA title. Houston went from 3-1 to 11-2 with the expectation that money will come in on the Lakers.
The Cavaliers were at 18-1 to win the championship on June 9. Poor Cleveland was moved to 300-1.
Westgate, another oddsmaker which operates the largest sportsbook on the Vegas Strip, has been bullish on the Sixers since the start of the 2017-18 season. They posted their opening odds on June 2 and had the Sixers at 7-2 to win the 2019 title. On Sunday, they jumped Philadelphia all the way up to 14-1.
Westgate shortened the Lakers from 20-1 to 7-2.
2018-19 NBA Title odds
Via William Hill-US/Ocean Resort casino
|Bet #
|Team
|June 9
|July 1
|4101
|Warriors
|1-1
|11-10
|4102
|Rockets
|3-1
|11-2
|4103
|Celtics
|5-1
|9-2
|4104
|Sixers
|5-1
|17-2
|4105
|Lakers
|15-1
|7-2
|4106
|Cavaliers
|18-1
|300-1
|4107
|Spurs
|25-1
|30-1
|4108
|Jazz
|50-1
|60-1
|4109
|Blazers
|50-1
|75-1
|4110
|Pelicans
|50-1
|60-1
|4111
|Raptors
|60-1
|60-1
|4112
|Thunder
|60-1
|50-1
|4113
|Bucks
|75-1
|75-1
|4114
|Heat
|75-1
|75-1
|4115
|Timberwolves
|100-1
|100-1
|4116
|Wizards
|100-1
|100-1
|4117
|Nuggets
|100-1
|100-1
|4118
|Pacers
|100-1
|100-1
|4119
|Clippers
|100-1
|100-1
|4120
|Knicks
|100-1
|100-1
|4121
|Pistons
|250-1
|250-1
|4122
|Hornets
|250-1
|300-1
|4123
|Suns
|300-1
|100-1
|4124
|Mavericks
|300-1
|300-1
|4125
|Kings
|300-1
|300-1
|4126
|Bulls
|300-1
|300-1
|4127
|Hawks
|500-1
|500-1
|4128
|Grizzlies
|500-1
|300-1
|4129
|Nets
|500-1
|500-1
|4130
|Magic
|500-1
|500-1
