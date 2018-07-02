Sixers' NBA title odds grow longer following LeBron James' decision

Crazy day at Atlantic City sportsbook as Mark Wahlberg bets the Eagles, Patriots and … Browns

Sixers center Joel Embiid lays on the floor after losing the ball out of bounds late in Game 5 against the Celtics. The Sixers’ odds to win the 2019 title got longer after LeBron James decided not to sign a free-agent deal with Philadelphia.

The confetti barely stopped falling after the Warriors had finished off the Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA title when William Hill-US posted its odds for the 2019 championship.

The Sixers were among the favorites at 5-1. Predictably, that’s no longer the case.

William Hill, the company that runs the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, moved the Sixers’ title odds to 17-2 after word came out the LeBron James was going to sign a 4-year deal with the Lakers.

L.A. went from 15-1 on June 9 to 7-2 on Sunday night.

Boston dipped a hair from 5-1 to 9-2. The Celtics (7-5) are slight favorites over the Sixers (8-5) to win the Eastern Conference in 2019. Both opened with conference odds at 7-5.

The Warriors are up very slightly from even money to 11-10 to defend their NBA title. Houston went from 3-1 to 11-2 with the expectation that money will come in on the Lakers.

The Cavaliers were at 18-1 to win the championship on June 9. Poor Cleveland was moved to 300-1.

Westgate, another oddsmaker which operates the largest sportsbook on the Vegas Strip, has been bullish on the Sixers since the start of the 2017-18 season. They posted their opening odds on June 2 and had the Sixers at 7-2 to win the 2019 title. On Sunday, they jumped Philadelphia all the way up to 14-1.

Westgate shortened the Lakers from 20-1 to 7-2.

2018-19 NBA Title odds

Via William Hill-US/Ocean Resort casino

Bet # Team June 9 July 1 4101 Warriors 1-1 11-10 4102 Rockets 3-1 11-2 4103 Celtics 5-1 9-2 4104 Sixers 5-1 17-2 4105 Lakers 15-1 7-2 4106 Cavaliers 18-1 300-1 4107 Spurs 25-1 30-1 4108 Jazz 50-1 60-1 4109 Blazers 50-1 75-1 4110 Pelicans 50-1 60-1 4111 Raptors 60-1 60-1 4112 Thunder 60-1 50-1 4113 Bucks 75-1 75-1 4114 Heat 75-1 75-1 4115 Timberwolves 100-1 100-1 4116 Wizards 100-1 100-1 4117 Nuggets 100-1 100-1 4118 Pacers 100-1 100-1 4119 Clippers 100-1 100-1 4120 Knicks 100-1 100-1 4121 Pistons 250-1 250-1 4122 Hornets 250-1 300-1 4123 Suns 300-1 100-1 4124 Mavericks 300-1 300-1 4125 Kings 300-1 300-1 4126 Bulls 300-1 300-1 4127 Hawks 500-1 500-1 4128 Grizzlies 500-1 300-1 4129 Nets 500-1 500-1 4130 Magic 500-1 500-1

