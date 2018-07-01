Sources: Sixers still in the mix to trade for Kawhi Leonard

Sources: Sixers still in the mix to trade for Kawhi Leonard Jul 1

Sixers considering buying out Jerryd Bayless' contract, sources say

Sixers considering buying out Jerryd Bayless' contract, sources say Jul 1

LeBron James picks Lakers over Sixers, agrees to 4-year deal

LeBron James picks Lakers over Sixers, agrees to 4-year deal Jul 1

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154-million deal with the Lakers.

LeBron James is set to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next megastar.

The four-time league MVP picked his next destination less than 24 hours after free agency began early Sunday morning.

James, fresh off a 4-0 exit in the NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal.

The Sixers were interested in pursuing the 14-time NBA all-star to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. James already serves as Simmons’ mentor.

A team contingent met with James’ representatives on Sunday in Los Angeles, and sources said James was interested in playing for Philly.

James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals and shot 54.2 percent from the field this past season. He finished second to Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the MVP voting. The 15-year veteran has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

James can sign his deal on Friday when the NBA moratorium ends. Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. But players cannot sign contracts and teams may not comment until 12 p.m. on Friday.