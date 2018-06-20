If Sixers' think they'll miss out on Mikal Bridges, movement up or down the NBA draft board is possible

Ned Cohen (right) and Brett Brown have a slew of options available to them ahead of the NBA draft.

NEW YORK – The 76ers head into Thursday night’s NBA draft with a variety of options.

They can stick with the No. 10 pick and select Villanova swingman Mikal Bridges – if he’s still available – so they can have a reliable body off the bench who can make shots and defend.

Assuming Bridges is off the board, they could opt for a point guard such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if they are not convinced that Markelle Fultz can rebound from his disasterous rookie season.

They could also turn to Kevin Knox if Bridges is gone at No. 10 or trade up to take Michael Porter Jr. or trade down to go for Zhaire Smith.

Whatever they do, one thing is certain, co-owner David B. Heller, coach/interim general manager Brett Brown and the rest of his front-office staffers involved in the draft process will face intense criticism or high praise depending on how it all shakes out a few years down the road.

“I will just say we are exploring a lot of options and movement in both directions,” said Sixers vice president of basketball operations Ned Cohen, whose squad has the 10th and 26th picks in the first round and Nos. 38, 39, 56 and 60 in the second round. “So we are just trying to understand what options might exist.”

One option for the Sixers, who are looking to unload some second-round picks, might to be trade up two to three spots to guarantee that they’ll be able to get Bridges, their targeted player. The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder could go anywhere from No. 7 to 10 in the draft. However, the New York Post reported Wednesday evening that Bridges is the favorite to be picked by the New York Knicks at the ninth spot even if Porter is still available.

Bridges also was the main attraction for the New York press at Wednesday’s draft media availability at a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Based on his responses, the 21-year-old would be happy to play for the Knicks or the Sixers.

“New York feels like a second home,” Bridges said. “Especially coming from Villanova. Coach [Jay] Wright loves New York, coming from Hofstra. A lot of Villanova guys work on Wall Street. I’ve probably been in New York more than any other state.”

In regards to the Sixers, Bridges said it would be “really cool” to be around the organization. He’ll tell you that his mother, Tyneesha Rivers, is a global vice president of human resources at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which includes the Sixers in its portfolio, He’ll mention that there are Villanova guys in the organization in CEO Scott O’Neil (Nova grad), president of business operations Chris Heck (Nova grad), assistant coach Billy Lange (former Nova assistant), Delaware Blue Coats coach Connor Johnson (former Nova graduate assistant) and Sixers assistant equipment manager Dan Rosci (Nova grad).

“Other than that, just The Process with them,” he said of his interest in playing for the Sixers. “How they got better. How their play fits how I play. Playing behind Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid], I feel like I can be a nice piece for them, especially more space for Ben or Joel.”

Bridges, who won two NCAA championships at Nova, also likes that Brown is all about winning.

The Sixers could trade at least one of their four second-round picks to the Knicks to see about swapping the No. 9 and 10 picks. As much as the Knicks rave over Bridges, they need a point guard.

If the Sixers really want to make a splash, they’ll move up in the Top 5 to get Porter, a 6-11 small forward out of Missouri. However, the team would probably decide between former Kentucky teammates in 6-9 small forward Knox and 6-6 point guard Gilgeous-Alexander if it stays at No. 10 and Bridges is gone.

The fact that the Sixers are considering taking another point guard could be a sign that they’re concerned about Fultz regaining his shooting form.

Brown took a break from viewing pre-draft preparation on Monday to visit the 2017 first-overall pick in Los Angeles. Fultz is there trying to improve his shot under the supervision of Drew Hanlen. He only played in 17 games – regular season and postseason – this season.

The Maryland native played in the first four regular-season games before being sidelined for the next 68 with what the team called a right-shoulder injury. However, his shooting woes were actually mental, according to several sources.

Fultz later lost the backup point guard spot to T.J. McConnell is the postseason.

But the Sixers could move out of the 10th spot to trade down and take former Texas Tech guard Smith. He and Knox worked out twice for the Sixers.