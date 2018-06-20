Sixers coach Brett Brown visits Markelle Fultz in Los Angeles

Sources: Sixers high on Kevin Knox depending on how draft shakes out

NEW YORK – Brett Brown took a break from his predraft preparation on Monday to visit Markelle Fultz in Los Angeles.

The 76ers coach and interim general manager checked-in on the combination guard, who is training with Drew Hanlen. This isn’t out of the ordinary for the Sixers. Brown or staff members have checked-in with some of their young players who were working out under outside supervision.

Fultz is trying to regain the shooting form that made him the unanimous first-overall draft pick in 2017.

Brown wants him play in summer league because he played in only 17 games this season. Fultz played in the first four regular-season games before being sidelined for the next 68 with what the team called a right-shoulder injury. However, his shooting woes were actually mental, according to several sources. After showing some improvement in his shot, Fultz returned in time for the final 10 games of the season.

He played 4 minutes, 21 seconds in the first half of Game 3 of the first-round series against the Miami Heat on April 19. However, T.J. McConnell took over the point-guard duties in the second half of what was Fultz’s last playoff game. He had played in the first two games of that series.

The Sixers and Fultz must decide if he’ll play in the NBA Summer League is Las Vegas if his shot doesn’t improve.

Joel Embiid and Justin Anderson also among the Sixers working in Los Angeles this summer.