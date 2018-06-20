Missouri's Michael Porter, Jr. remains the mystery man of the NBA draft

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Michael Porter Jr., walks to his table before meeting with the media during the NBA pre-draft top prospect availability on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in New York.

NEW YORK — While it would be a shock if the Phoenix Suns don’t select Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, everything after that is up in the air.

The person who could have the biggest impact on how the draft rolls is Michael Porter, Jr. the 6-foot-10 freshman from the University of Missouri.

On talent alone, Porter might have battled Ayton for that expected first pick, but a back injury sidelined him for most of the college season and even a recent hip spasm added to the concern.

His talent is so intriguing that Porter could be drafted as high as No. 2 by the Sacramento Kings. Most don’t expect him to fall past No. 7 to the Chicago Bulls, which means the Sixers at No. 10 would likely have to trade up for a chance.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I ended in the top five and wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t,” Porter said during pre-draft interviews on Wednesday with top prospects at New York’s Grand Hyatt.

Porter felt discomfort in his first college game with Missouri in November and had surgery. He was expected to miss the college season,

He returned March 8 and had 12 points in an SEC conference tournament loss to Georgia and then had 16 points (shooting 4 for 12 from the field) and 10 rebounds in Missouri’s opening NCAA loss to Florida State.

“I expected to turn college basketball upside down as a lot of other guys have done,” Porter said.

It didn’t happen due to his injury, but he has no regrets returning.

“Playing those couple of games (at the end of the season) I didn’t expect to put on a show. I knew it would probably have me move down in mock drafts a couple of spots, I didn’t care, I just wanted to help my team and not worry about other stuff.”

He insists that he hasn’t been tracking mock drafts.

I asked Michael Porter Jr about where he stands in this draft pic.twitter.com/VNpltU77OL — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) June 20, 2018

“I have been paying attention to what NBA teams are saying to me,” he said.

Some of them are telling him some interesting things.

“I have been talking to teams who told me if I was there (at their pick) then they would take me but I am sure they are telling a few prospects that,” Porter said.

If high school players were allowed to enter the NBA draft, Porter would have been a candidate to be the top player selected in last year’s draft when the Sixers Markelle Fultz was the top choice.

At Seattle’s Nathan High, he was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year in 2017 when he averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 blocks on a 29-0 team that was coached by former NBA all-star Brandon Roy.

Porter had a group workout earlier this month with all NBA teams invited.

A second group workout was scheduled only for lottery teams on Friday, but it was cancelled when he had the hip spasms. The lottery teams were invited to exchange medical information.

“I had been going hard for about a month straight, no days off in the weight room gym and it was sore and one day and I didn’t feel right,” Porter said. “I got it checked out to make sure nothing was wrong. It has calmed down and I feel good.”

Porter realizes that there are teams that remain skeptical of his health.

“I think a few teams are probably a little concerned and I understand that, but they all have my medical records, my MRIs and I feel like for the most part, most of them feel comfortable,” he said.

If somehow, he fell to the Sixers, he would be more than happy to come to Philadelphia.

“The guys who run the organization, I met with them and they are cool and just like the direction they are going with the young talent and they look like they are going to be a team to be reckoned with for a long, long time,” Porter said.

He feels he would fit in well with the Sixers.

“(I am) a young guy who can score the ball and do a lot of things,” Porter said. “They got Markelle (Fultz), Ben Simmons, Joel (Embiid), all those guys can do a lot of different things on the court and I feel like I fit in.”

There are many teams he could fit in with, as Porter is the highest risk and highest reward player of this year’s draft.

