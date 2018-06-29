LeBron James opts out, becomes Sixers free agent target

Sixers have an outside shot of landing LeBron James or Paul George

Sixers have an outside shot of landing LeBron James or Paul George Jun 28

LeBron James is joining Paul George in free agency. What are the Sixers' chances of landing one of them?

LeBron James is joining Paul George in free agency. What are the Sixers' chances of landing one of them? Jun 28

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has become a free agent. Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to bring him here?

The 76ers’ top off-season target has informed his current team that he intends to become an unrestricted free agent.

According to multiple reports, LeBron James told the Cleveland Cavaliers today he will not exercise his $35.4 million option for the 2018-19 season. The small forward had until 11:59 p.m. to formerly opt out or opt in the final year of his contract.

This comes one day after another Sixers free-agent target Paul George told his current team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, that he would opt out of his $20.7 million deal for next season.

>> READ MORE: Follow our live tracker with the latest NBA free agency news, rumors and trades

Philly could have an outside chance of luring James even though Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the likely destinations in free agency.

James would be eligible to sign a five-year, $205 million free-agent deal with Cleveland this summer. His max salary would be $152 million over four years if he signs with another team.

However, he could opt to sign a “one-and-one deal,” a one-year contract for the 2018-19 season with a player option for 2019-20. That would enable him to become unrestricted free agents next summer, if he doesn’t opt in.

Right now, the Sixers have practical salary-cap space of $30.5 million for the upcoming season. That does not include the first-year salaries for the unsigned contracts of first-round picks Zhaire Smith ($2.58 million) and Landry Shamet ($1.68 million). The Sixers would have to have $35.4 million in cap space to sign James to a max contract.

>> READ MORE: LeBron James is joining Paul George in free agency. What are the Sixers’ chances of landing one of them?

So they would have to find ways to fit him under their cap, possibly by dumping salaries. One option would be to waive Jerryd Bayless, who has one year left on his deal. The Sixers could stretch his $8.5 million salary over three years to free up more money. They are looking to trade or waive Bayless this summer.