NBA free agency: the latest on Kawhi Leonard and other potential Philly targets | Live updates

Nemanja Bjelica, after backing out of Sixers' deal, agrees to contract with Sacramento Kings

Malcolm Jenkins weighs in on NFL's actions on protests during national anthem on NBC Nightly News

Where will Kawhi Leonard (left) and LeBron James (right) end up in NBA free agency?

LeBron James is headed to Los Angeles and Paul George opted to stay in Oklahoma City. What’s next? Could the Sixers trade for Kawhi Leonard? (For what it’s worth, James doesn’t think so.)

The Sixers did bring back JJ Redick, who agreed to a new one-year deal. And they’re trying to clear cap space by buying out Jerryd Bayless’ contract. But James’ decision could have a ripple effect on how the Sixers pursue a star.

As the NBA free agency period continues, follow along with our live tracker for the latest breaking news and rumors. And be sure to stay tuned to our Sixers section for all the latest coverage from Keith Pompey, Sarah Todd and the rest of our staff.

Follow live updates below:

