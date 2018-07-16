Veteran leader Amir Johnson signs one-year deal to remain with Sixers

For young Sixers Zhaire Smith and Furkan Korkmaz, there's still work to do

For young Sixers Zhaire Smith and Furkan Korkmaz, there's still work to do Jul 16

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Amir Johnson agreed to a one-year deal in July 2017 to back up Joel Embiid and provide a veteran presence to a young Sixers roster.

LAS VEGAS – The 76ers veteran leadership remains intact.

The team announced Monday that it has re-signed Amir Johnson. While terms were not publicly disclosed, sources said the power forward/center would get a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $2.393 million. This announcement comes two weeks after the team re-signed JJ Redick to a one-year deal.

Johnson originally signed a one-year, $11 million contract last July. At the time, the Sixers looked to him and Redick to provide leadership and make an on-court impact. They did both.

As a result, the team always considered bringing both of them back if the Sixers weren’t able to lure LeBron James or Paul George in free agency.

James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers; George re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Our experience with Amir last year confirms to us, on so many levels, that he is a perfect fit for our young and developing team,” Sixers coach and interim general manager Brett Brown said in a statement. “His work ethic, leadership and buy-in to team-first basketball, all comes to mind when I think of his value to our ball club and his acceptance of a back-up role to All-Star Joel Embiid is priceless.”

Johnson averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.8 minutes this past season, his 13th in the NBA. The 31-year-old started in 18 of his 74 games played.

Back on the evening of June 28, 2005, Johnson became the last high school player selected in an NBA draft, when the Detroit Pistons selected him with the 56th overall pick in the second round out of Westchester High in Los Angeles.

>>READ MORE: Where Furkan Korkmaz and Zhaire Smith are heading after summer league

>>READ MORE: Sixers are unwilling to spend to much for Kawhi Leonard