JJ Redick re-signing with Sixers, sources say

JJ Redick will be back for a second season with the Sixers.

JJ Redick is about to re-sign with the 76ers.

League sources confirm that the shooting guard accepted a one-year deal Monday, worth around $12 or $13 million, to remain with the Sixers. ESPN first reported the news.

Redick signed a one-year, $23 million contract with team on July 8, 2017. He was always a serious option to return, especially if the Sixers were unable to lure LeBron James or Paul George in free agency. James committed to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday; George chose to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

With Redick returning, the Sixers will have around $13 million in cap space to lure free agents.

Redick, 33, was a huge asset for the Sixers this past season — on and off the court. The 12-year veteran had career highs in points (17.1 average) and rebounds (2.5). He also shot 46.0 percent on three-pointers. He also was the vocal leader of the team. All one had to do was watch Redick during a break in the action to understand how much he dictated the goal-setting.

He also helped coach his teammates. He even challenged them when the Sixers had a commanding 72-50 lead with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I basically said, ‘Let’s not let this lead get under 22,’ ” Redick said after the 121-95 victory.

The Nets pulled within 20 points seven times. However, the Sixers did extend their lead to 30 late in the game.

Free agents may sign deals after the NBA moratorium ends at noon Friday. Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

