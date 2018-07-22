Phillies unable to deliver big hit in doubleheader-opening loss to Padres

Aaron Altherr walks back to the Phillies dugout after striking out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

It was one game, nine innings, barely an eye-blink in the scope of a hectic stretch in the unrelenting baseball schedule. And with another game — the second half of a day-night doubleheader — set to be played later Sunday, it all might be washed away even before the workweek begins.

But in those nine innings, the young Phillies’ weaknesses were on full display.

In dropping the matinee portion of the double-dip, 10-2 to the San Diego Padres, the Phillies went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. They committed a costly error when a pop-up fell in front of backpedaling second baseman Cesar Hernandez in the sixth inning and were unable to come up with a few other seemingly makeable plays, including on Hunter Renfroe’s two-out RBI single that got through the left side of the infield in the third inning.

“The story of the game was our inability to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities — and we had several of them,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We had opportunities in many innings and bases-loaded situations, and one big hit changes the outcome of that game and we weren’t able to get that. That was clear. It was evident.”

Righthander Nick Pivetta struck out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings, but that apparently wasn’t enough. Of the 15 balls that the Padres put in play against Pivetta, eight went for hits. They scored three runs in the first inning, had a 4-1 lead through three, and tacked on three unearned runs in the sixth against Pivetta and reliever Edubray Ramos, who exited with a strained patella tendon in his left knee and was placed on the disabled list.

The Padres were leading, 4-2, with one out in the sixth inning when Ramos got Christian Villanueva to hit a pop-up to shallow right field. As Hernandez, centerfielder Odubel Herrera, and shortstop Scott Kingery converged, Hernandez camped under the ball only to lose it in the sun, according to Kapler. Hernandez wasn’t wearing sunglasses, a decision that Kapler called “a personal preference.”

“We don’t ask guys or force guys to wear sunglasses,” Kapler said. “Some guys are good at shielding the sun. In this particular situation, if he needs sunglasses to field that ball then he should have sunglasses. But he’s a veteran infielder who knows how to play a ball in the sun. His decision was to not have sunglasses on.”

But the Phillies never seemed to be out of the game, at least until Wil Myers iced it with a two-run homer in the ninth against reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

Padres starter Tyson Ross was often on the ropes, yielding a pair of two-out walks in the first inning and putting the first two batters on base in both the third and fifth. In the seventh, the Phillies loaded the bases with one out against Padres lefty reliever Matt Strahm.

Each time, they came up empty. Whether it was Maikel Franco with a hard groundout in the fifth inning, Kingery striking out in the third or popping up in the seventh, or pinch-hitting Aaron Altherr striking out in the seventh, the Phillies couldn’t produce a big hit at the right time.

It was one of those days for the Phillies. But with the trade deadline approaching on July 31, it also reinforced the need for another bat in the lineup.

If the Phillies were merely in the wild-card race, they might be more inclined to sit tight and see if Franco, Kingery, and their other young hitters continue to develop. But they have a chance to win the National League East, which could increase their urgency to take a flier on a two-month rental (see: Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar) or a player who is under contract beyond this season (Nicholas Castellanos).

On Sunday, though, there wasn’t much time for Phillies players to ponder what will happen in the next week. The doubleheader was set to resume at 6:05 p.m., with righthander Vince Velasquez (5-8, 4.39 ERA) facing Padres righty Luis Perdomo (1-4, 7.55).