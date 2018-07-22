Phillies' Edubray Ramos placed on disabled list with knee injury

Edubray Ramos (shown in June) had just missed 12 days due to a shoulder injury.

Nine days before the trade deadline, one of the Phillies’ top relief pitchers is headed to the disabled list.

Edubray Ramos left in the sixth inning of the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader and was diagnosed with a strained patella tendon in his left knee. Ramos will undergo an MRI exam Monday, at which point the Phillies will know more about the severity of the injury.

“It happened the very last pitch when I landed on my left leg,” Ramos said through a team translator after the Phillies’ 10-2 loss to the San Diego Padres. “I felt that sharp pain in the knee. It was weird.”

Ramos has a 1.91 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 13 walks in 33 innings over 39 appearances this season. He recently returned from a 12-day absence because of a right shoulder impingement.

The Phillies reinstated righthander Luis Garcia from the disabled list before Sunday’s nightcap. Garcia has been sidelined since June 13 because of a strained right wrist. The Phillies elected to keep him out through the all-star break to give him additional time to reincorporate his splitter with his fastball and slider.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Phillies have considered several relievers, notably Baltimore Orioles lefthander Zach Britton. They scouted New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia before he was dealt to the Oakland A’s on Saturday.

Righthander Yacksel Rios was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 26th player for the finale of the doubleheader.