Phillies insist 'everything is fine' as they limp into big test against Cubs

Jun 4

Phillies to add to farm system on day two of MLB draft | Live updates

Jun 5

The Phillies made Wichita States Alec Bohm the third overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft on Monday.

The Phillies decision-makers returned to their Citizens Bank Park war room Tuesday morning as the long wait to make their second pick comes to a close.

The Phillies have to wait 104 picks before making their fourth-round selection after drafting Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm with Monday night’s third-overall pick.

The team forfeited its second- and third- round picks as compensation for signing Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta.

“The way I view it is our second-round pick was Santana and our third was Arrieta,” amateur scouting director Johnny Almaraz said. “If you can do that every year it puts your organization in a position to win. I feel that those were great calls. I support that 100 percent.”

The Phils will pick seven times on day 2 of the MLB draft, which spans from rounds three through 10.

Round 3 begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can stream the draft live here. Come back for updates to find out which other players the Phillies take.

Fourth round, pick No. 107: RHP Colton Eastman, Cal State Fullerton

The Phillies will likely target college pitchers today and they wasted little time by drafting Eastman. He’s made 16 starts this season as a junior, striking out 116 with just 27 walks in 110 2/3 innings. Eastman helped Fullerton move through their NCAA Regional last week by tossing seven innings against Baylor. He will likely start Friday night in a Super Regional against Washington.

The Phillies must love righthanders from Fullerton. They traded three years ago for Tom Eshelman and drafted Connor Seabold in last year’s third round.

