Philly-area prospects picked in the 2018 MLB draft | Live updates

Late Monday night Nick Decker, an outfielder from Seneca High school, became the first Philadelphia-area player taken in the 2018 MLB draft, going to the Boston Red Sox with the 64th overall pick — a second-round selection.

Decker, who was selected as New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year last week, is the just the second high school position player taken from the Garden State since Mike Trout went 25th overall back in 2009.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder said Tuesday morning that he had agreed to contract terms with the Red Sox, although some details needed to be worked out. The slot value for the 64th overall pick was $1,010,500. It was the last $1 million-plus slot in the draft.

“I just can’t believe how blessed I am,” Decker said. “I thank God every day for this opportunity.”

After going in the 31st round to the New York Yankees last year, the Harleysville native opted to return to college for his junior season. Herron is hitting .298 on the year for the Blue Devils with an .870 OPS, and Monday, he hit his fifth homer of the season to help Duke advance out of the Athens regional and into the super regionals for the first time in program history.

“Growing up as a kid, you always dream of playing in the major leagues and to hear your name called,” Herron said last week. “It’s just cool to be recognized for having some success.”

Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Siani was a potential candidate to go in the top two rounds of the draft but slipped to the top of the fourth. The 18-year-old has been committed to Virginia since his freshman season and has played for USA Baseball’s under-18 squad in recent years.

Where will other area players land? Round 3 begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can stream the draft live here, and come back here for updates.

