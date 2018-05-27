Phillies minor league report: Lakewood sweeps doubleheader, Reading and Lehigh Valley struggle

Enyel De Los Santos, pictured in spring training in March, threw six innings Sunday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s loss to Pawtucket.

Lehigh Valley and Reading struggled, Clearwater was rained out again, and Lakewood swept a doubleheader.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies farm system from Sunday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Pawtucket 1, Lehigh Valley 0: The IronPigs managed just three hits Sunday, getting blanked by the Red Sox a day after they took both ends of a doubleheader.

Pawtucket starter William Cuevas held Lehigh Valley scoreless for seven innings. The righthander (2-2) struck out six, allowing only two hits and two walks. RH Brandon Workman (S, 1) took over for the final two innings and completed the shutout.

RH Enyel De Los Santos pitched six solid innings in the start for Lehigh Valley, but the lone run he allowed to cross the plate in the first inning came back to bite the IronPigs.

After giving up a lead-off single to CF Tzu-Wei Lei, De Los Santos walked the next two batters to load the bases. Then, Pawtucket 1B Sam Travis hit a sacrifice fly to score Lin from third.

Lehigh Valley (28-20) will conclude its five-game series with Pawtucket (20-27) on Monday at 1:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Portland 6, Reading 2: The Fightin Phils couldn’t find an answer to Portland starter Kyle Hart (W, 3-3), who allowed two runs through eight innings as the game slipped away from Reading.

2B Brandon Bednar and DH Zach Green each managed a double off Hart, and LF Cornelius Randolph recorded an RBI single in the eighth.

RH Jose Tavares (L, 0-1) lasted just three innings in the start for Reading, allowing two earned runs off five hits and three walks. He struck out three.

The Fightins (19-28) will meet the Sea Dogs (17-31) again Monday at 1 p.m. to wrap up their five-game series.

BOX SCORE

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater at Palm Peach, ppd. (doubleheader): Bad weather plagued the Threshers and Cardinals again as rain postponed Sunday’s doubleheader. Clearwater (19-27) will return home Tuesday to begin a three-game series with Fort Myers.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 3, Delmarva 2 (F/7): C Rodolfo Duran hit a solo home run in the third, and LH Damon Jones pitched six solid innings to lead the BlueClaws in a win in the first game of the day.

RH Addison Russ recorded his 10th save of the year with a shutout seventh after Lakewood tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

BOX SCORE

Lakewood 7, Delmarva 2 (F/7): The BlueClaws piled on six runs in the final inning to cruise to the doubleheader sweep.

RF Jhailyn Ortiz started the rally with a home run to lead off the inning. Then DH Quincy Nieporte and C Colby Fitch came up with back-to-back doubles, and LF Josh Stephen and 3B Jake Scheiner followed with RBI singles. 2B Daniel Brito capped it off with a single that scored two more runs thanks to a throwing error by Delmarva 2B Branden Becker.

RH Connor Brogdon pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs off five hits and a walk in the start. RH Julian Garcia (W, 2-1) and LH Kyle Dohy combined to shutout the final three innings.

Lakewood (28-21) will finish its series with the Shorebirds (29-20) Monday at 2:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE