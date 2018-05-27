Phillies minor league report: Lehigh Valley, Reading sweep doubleheaders

Dylan Cozens homered twice in the first game of Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s doubleheader Saturday.

Lehigh Valley and Reading each swept a doubleheader, while Lakewood evened its series against the Baltimore-affiliated Delmarva.

Here’s Saturday’s rundown of the Phillies’ farm system…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 6, Pawtucket 3 (Game 1, F/7): The IronPigs homered four times off the Red Sox to take Game 1 of the doubleheader.

RF Dylan Cozens homered twice (a two-run shot in the first and a solo home run in the sixth), DH Danny Ortiz hit a solo shot in the first, and 1B Joey Meneses hit another solo home run in the sixth.

RH Drew Anderson threw 75 pitches across four innings, striking out five. He was pulled in the fifth after giving up Pawtucket’s first run with no outs. He was charged with two earned runs total after LH Tom Windle (W, 4-2) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.

RH Yacksel Rios allowed a run in an inning pitched, and RH Pedro Beato (S, 15) closed out Game 1 with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

Lehigh Valley 6, Pawtucket 2 (Game 2, F/7): C Nick Rickles hit a three-run homer in the second and the IronPigs never looked back, taking Game 2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Collin Cowgill added insurance with a solo home run in the third, and 3B Mitch Walding knocked in Lehigh Valley’s final two runs of the day with a double in the seventh.

LH Brandon Leibrandt pitched three innings in the start, striking out four. He was pulled in the fourth after surrendering a two-run homer to Pawtucket’s Ivan De Jesus Jr. with no outs. But that would prove to be the Red Sox’ only offense.

LH Zac Curtis (W, 1-1) threw two hitless innings, and RH Mark Leiter Jr. and LH Hoby Milner combined to shutout the last two.

The IronPigs (28-19) have won three straight, and eight of their last 10. They’ll continue their series against Pawtucket Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 3, Portland 2 (Game 1, F/8): DH Zach Green knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the top of the eighth to give the Fightin Phils the first game of a doubleheader against the Sea Dogs.

Green, who went 2-for-4 at the plate in Game 1, also hit his 10th home run of the season in the fourth – a solo shot – that put Reading up, 2-1.

RH Franklyn Kilome allowed two runs (one earned) off three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Portland’s tying run crossed the plate in the bottom of the seventh when Kilome threw a wild pitch that allowed the Sea Dogs’ Jeremy Rivera to score from third.

RH Edgar Garcia earned the win in relief (3-1), holding Portland scoreless for the last 1 1/3 innings.

Reading 6, Portland 3 (Game 2, F/7): The Fightins jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, then added two more runs in the sixth to complete a doubleheader sweep of their own.

SS Malquin Canelo set the tone right away with a lead-off home run. LF Cord Sandberg followed up with an RBI single to right, then RF Jan Hernandez capped the inning off with a two-run double to center.

Sandberg, 1-for-2, knocked in another run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to center that scored 3B Damek Tomscha from third, and Hernandez, 2-for-3, recorded his third RBI of the game with a single that scored Zach Green from second in the next at-bat.

LH Elniery Garcia struck out four and allowed two earned runs off four hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings. RH Ranfi Casimiro recorded the win (1-1) after allowing a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief. LH Tyler Gilbert pitched the last two innings, shutting out Portland for his first save of the season.

Reading (19-27) will be back at it against Portland on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater at Palm Beach, ppd. (rain): The second of the Threshers’ three-game series against the Cardinals was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday with Game 1 beginning at noon.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 8, Delmarva 3: RH Andrew Brown pitched five solid innings in relief to earn his first win of the season and guide the BlueClaws past the Shorebirds.

RH starter Spencer Howard pitched just one inning, allowing two earned runs off two hits and three walks. Then Brown was called on.

A 13th-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2016, Brown threw 65 pitches, striking out three and allowing just a run off four hits.

LH Zach Warren pitched the last three innings, holding Delmarva scoreless to earn a save.

The BlueClaws were trailing 3-1 before tying the game in the fifth thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from 1B Quincy Nieporte and DH Colby Fitch. Lakewood took the lead in the sixth when CF Yahir Gurrola reached first on a fielding error by Delmarva 2B Branden Becker, giving 3B Dalton Guthrie time to score from second on the play.

C Gregori Rivero came up with an RBI triple in the seventh. Then, after the BlueClaws tacked on two more runs in the eighth, Guthrie hit a solo shot to center in the ninth to cap off Lakewood’s night.

The BlueClaws (26-21) will continue its series against the Shorebirds with a doubleheader on Sunday. Game 1 is set for 1:05 p.m.

