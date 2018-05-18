Odubel Herrera's on-base streak for Phillies: Some historical perspective

It started innocuously enough, a second-inning single off Washington’s Tanner Roark last September in an otherwise meaningless game.
The Nationals were in first place by 21 games. The Phillies were out of a playoff spot by 22 games. Virtually, the only people who cared were the bean counters, the stat keepers and the bookmakers.
As it turns out, though, that Sept. 27 game did have some consequence. It’s where Odubel Herrera started his impressive on-base streak.
[The man who persuaded the Phillies to steal Odubel away from the Rangers]
If we can table the discussion of occasional misadventures on the base paths and bat-flipping for a second, what Herrera is doing right row is laudable. He has reached base in 43 consecutive games, something only done in Phillies history by Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein and Bobby Abreu. If he gets on tonight at St. Louis – with a hit, walk or hit by pitch — he’ll tie Klein for fourth most in Phillies history.
Longest on-base streaks/Phillies
|Player
|Year(s)
|Games
|BA during
|1.
|Mike Schmidt
|1981-82
|56
|.330
|2.
|Chuck Klein
|1930
|49
|.409
|3.
|Bobby Abreau
|2000-01
|48
|.330
|4.
|Chuck Klein
|1931
|44
|.412
|5.
|Odubel Herrera
|2017-18
|43
|.362
|6.
|Pete Rose
|1982
|41
|.317
|Don Hurst
|1929
|41
|.342
|8.
|Willie Montanez
|1974
|40
|.377
|9.
|Jimmy Rollins
|2005-06
|38
|.379
|Scott Rolen
|1998-99
|38
|.286
Would love to see video (film?) of Chuck Klein bat flipping after hitting one into the Baker Bowl upper deck
— Gary Potosky (@InqPotosky) May 18, 2018
The most encouraging stat about Herrera’s streak — more than his .362 batting average during it — is that the Phillies are 28-15 in these games. Playing .651 ball, folks, will get you into the postseason every time.
Some other fun facts and figures about Herrera’s 43-game streak:
*Mike Schmidt (56 games) holds the Phillies record. He’s followed by Chuck Klein (49, 44), Bobby Abreu (48) and Herrera (43).
*Herrera’s longest hitting streak during the span is seven games. His current hitting streak is five.
*Six times he’s kept it going with walks and twice by being hit by a pitch.
*He reached base in his final four games in 2017 and his first 39 this season.
*On-base streaks count only when a player has had a plate appearance, which Herrera did not have on opening day. He came into the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning but did not bat.
*He’s hitting .361 in 2018, best in the National League and second only to Boston’s Mookie Betts (.364) in all of baseball.
[Archives: Rhys Hoskins gives Odubel a pep-talk]
Longest on-base streaks/Baseball history
|Player
|Year(s)
|Games
|BA during
|1.
|Ted Williams
|1949
|84
|.371
|2.
|Joe DiMaggio
|1941
|74
|.404
|3.
|Ted Williams
|1941-42
|73
|.428
|4.
|Orlando Cabrera
|2006
|63
|.303
|5.
|Mark McGwire
|1995-96
|61
|.325
|6.
|Jim Thome
|2002-03
|60
|.363
|7.
|Will Clark
|1995-96
|58
|.310
|Duke Snider
|1954
|58
|.368
|9.
|Barry Bonds
|2003
|57
|.391
|Derek Jeter
|1998-99
|57
|.370
|Frank Thomas
|1995-96
|57
|.325
|Wade Boggs
|1985
|57
|.398
|George Kell
|1950
|57
|.395
|Also
|119.
|Odubel Herrera
|2017-18
|43
|.362
*Only two guys have ever reached base in at least 70 consecutive games — and Ted Williams (84, 73) did it twice. Joe DiMaggio reached safely in 74 straight in 1941. He walked in the game when his 56-game hitting streak ended. He also started a 16-game hitting streak immediately after. One of the best notes in baseball history.
*Herrera’s most precarious game of his streak is probably April 24 when he was sent in to pinch-hit for Tommy Hunter in the sixth inning. He was plunked on the first pitch by Arizona’s Andrew Chafin, one of the better lefthanded relief specialists in baseball this season. Herrera is 1 for 8 in his career against Chafin (.125).
*The lefthanded-hitting Herrera is batting .378 against righthanders (45 for 119) and .318 against lefties (14 for 44) during the streak.
*His stats during the streak: 59-163 (.362), 11 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 29 RBIs, 17 walks, 26 strikeouts. His on-base percentage is .427 and his slugging percentage is .552, giving him an OPS of .979. His OPS for just 2018 is .989, which is ninth in all of baseball.
*Herrera is 3 for 10 in his career off RHP Michael Wacha, the starting pitcher for St. Louis tonight (8:15, NBCSP), when he could tie Klein for fourth in Phillies history. Odubel Herrera and Chuck Klein in the same sentence. Is baseball great, or what?
Longest on-base streaks/Baseball legends
|Player
|Year(s)
|Games
|BA during
|Hank Aaron
|1962
|43
|.364
|Barry Bonds
|2003
|57
|.391
|Ty Cobb
|1915
|55
|.400
|Joe DiMaggio
|1941
|74
|.404
|Lou Gehrig
|1934
|52
|.400
|Tony Gwynn
|1986
|42
|.371
|Derek Jeter
|1998-99
|57
|.370
|Mickey Mantle
|1951-52
|35
|.287
|Willie Mays
|1959
|29
|.361
|Stan Musial
|1943
|55
|.381
|Albert Pujols
|2001
|48
|.377
|Cal Ripken Jr.
|1998
|46
|.312
|Pete Rose
|1978
|48
|.379
|Babe Ruth
|1923
|50
|.411
|Mike Schmidt
|1981-82
|56
|.330
|Ichiro Suzuki
|2009
|43
|.374
|Mike Trout
|2013
|40
|.385
|Ted Williams
|1949
|84
|.391