Odubel Herrera's on-base streak ends as Phillies fall to Cardinals

The Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill dives safely back to first ahead of the tag from Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana during the fourth inning.

ST. LOUIS — The Phillies struck out 14 times as they were stymied by a rookie righthander on Sunday afternoon in a 5-1 loss the Cardinals. Odubel Herrera went 0-for-4 as his on-base streak ended at 45 games.

Aaron Nola allowed four runs in six innings and Rhys Hoskins homered to provide the team’s lone run. The Phillies open a three-game series on Monday with first-place Atlanta, who lead the Phillies by 1 ½ games in the National League East. The Phillies split the four-game series at Busch Stadium and return home as winners of eight of their last 11.

They were dominated by Cardinals rookie righthander Jack Flaherty, who earned his first major-league win and recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. The lone run he allowed came on the homer by Hoskins, who sent a first-pitch fastball in the fourth inning into the visiting bullpen. Flaherty dominated the Phillies with his slider, throwing it for 35 percent of his 120 pitches and using it for six of his strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and both came on fastballs.

Poll Which team has a better shot at reaching the playoffs this season? The Braves

The Phillies Vote Results

Nola allowed seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one. Nola had won his previous five starts and had not suffered a loss since April 16. His outing went awry in the fourth when Carlos Santana’s throw to second base skipped away from Scott Kingery and bounced into the outfield, allowing Tyler O’Neill to score. Greg Garcia followed with a single and the Phillies trailed, 2-1. O’Neill homered in the sixth and Garcia drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.