Phillies get shut out by Reds for third straight loss Jul 29

New Phillie Asdrubal Cabrera and reliever Edubray Ramos 'hugged out' their bat-flip beef Jul 29

Phillies starter Zach Eflin hands the ball to Gabe Kapler as he is pulled in the sixth inning against the Reds.

CINCINNATI — The Phillies had plenty of reasons to be excited Thursday night when they arrived in Cincinnati and slugged seven homers to open a four-game series against the last-place Reds. The weekend in Queen City was shaping up to be a breeze.

But that excitement did not last as the Phillies left Cincinnati on Sunday with a third straight loss after falling, 4-0. They scored nine runs and totaled 18 hits on Thursday but combined for just six runs and 19 hits in the final three games of the series with the Reds. Their offense, after an impressive opening statement, went silent.

The Phillies were shut out for the third time this month and seventh time this season. They struck out 14 times and had eight hits. The Phillies will stay in first place, but they missed a chance this weekend to add to their lead. A win Sunday would have ensured that they would begin August in first place.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the ninth after Maikel Franco singled to right field. But they came up empty. Scott Kingery and Andrew Knapp both struck out against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

Zach Eflin allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Scooter Gennett capped a three-run third inning against Eflin with a two-run homer to right. The rally was started when Phillip Ervin chopped a double past Franco, who made a throwing error an inning later. The Phillies defense, for the second straight day, was not crisp.

Cesar Hernandez doubled with one out in the eighth for the team’s lone extra-base hit, but the rally was short lived. Carlos Santana and Asdrubal Cabrera both struck out to end the inning. Cabrera went 0 for 4 for the second straight game.