New Phillie Asdrubal Cabrera and reliever Edubray Ramos 'hugged out' their bat-flip beef

Phillies get shut out by Reds for third straight loss Jul 29

Asdrubal Cabrera doesn’t get the tag down on the Reds’ Cincinnati Phillip Ervin in time during Sunday’s loss in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI – Asdrubal Cabrera considered bringing a bobblehead with him to the Phillies clubhouse when he joined the team after being traded Friday from the Mets.

Perhaps that would be the way to break the tension between himself and new teammate Edubray Ramos, who tried beaning Cabrera last season after serving up a walk-off home run in 2016 that the Mets immortalized with a bobblehead of Cabrera with his mouth open and arms raised after an exuberant bat-flip.

But Cabrera left the bobblehead at home — “I have a lot,” he said — and the two shook hands Saturday as teammates and laughed. The tension was lifted.

“I always say, whatever happens in this game stays on the field, you know? He’s from my country, too,” Cabrera said. “I’m a professional. That’s part of the game that happens a lot. He’s my teammate now.”

Ramos, who is on the disabled list with a strained left patella tendon but is traveling with the team, said he felt a bit uncomfortable after the Phillies traded for Cabrera. Cabrera’s celebration after jacking a walk-off homer in September 2016 stung so much that Ramos threw a fastball over Cabrera’s head seven months later when they met last season. Cabrera had to be restrained by former Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp, and former manager Pete Mackanin was ejected. Now, the two former rivals are teammates.

“We shook hands, we hugged it out, we talked about it,” Ramos said. “At the end of the day, we’re both professionals and we’re here to help the same team win. That’s pretty much the bottom line. Good thing it was just one of those things you can talk about and get over.”

Cabrera’s homer off Ramos came as the Mets were chasing a playoff spot. It was an emotional moment in the final month of the season. The Phillies acquired him with the hopes that can come through like that for them. If so, Ramos will get to see Cabrera’s celebrations from a different view.

“I don’t know what my reaction is going to be, but for sure it’s going to be much better to have him on this side,” Ramos said.