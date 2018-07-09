Baseball All-Star Game rosters, TV, streaming info, stats and some Phillies' history

Snafu with Phillies TV at Atlantic City sportsbook should be fixed soon

Throwing out some facts, figures and other trivia ahead of next Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic. Plus a salute to Bucky Walters, a local guy and former Phillie who pitched in the first All-Star Game ever held in Washington when FDR was in the White House and in the stadium.

This and That

What: 89th MLB All-Star Game. The American League is 17-3-1 over the last 21 meetings.

When: Tuesday, July 17, 8 p.m. Pregame show at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nationals Park, Washington.

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci).

Streaming: MLB TV | MLB App

Radio: ESPN.

Phillies selected: Aaron Nola. The first-place Phils had one player chosen. The last-place Reds had three.

>>READ MORE: Nola has “learned a lot about myself and who I am as a player.”

Season summary

Aaron Nola: First All-Star selection … Is 11-2, 2.41 ERA and a respectable 1.03 WHIP … The 11 wins are tied for the National League lead with Chicago’s Jon Lester and Washington’s Max Scherzer through Sunday’s games … Nola turned 25 on June 4 … Nola is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in six career starts at Washington. The preliminary projection is that Scherzer will start the All-Star Game.

Phillies top Orioles as Aaron Nola delivers another ace-worthy outing https://t.co/r9IkwkgXy5 — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) July 4, 2018

Starters

National League American League C – Willson Contreras, Cubs C – Wilson Ramos, Rays 1B – Freddie Freeman, Braves 1B – Jose Abreu, White Sox 2B – Javier Baez, Cubs 2B – Jose Altuve, Astros 3B – Nolan Arenado, Rockies 3B – Jose Ramirez, Indians SS – Brandon Crawford, Giants SS – Manny Machado, Orioles OF – Nick Markakis, Braves OF – Mike Trout, Angels OF – Matt Kemp, Dodgers OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees OF – Bryce Harper, Nationals OF – Mookie Betts, Red Sox DH – TBA DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox



>>READ MORE: Mike Trout is trying to get the Angles where his beloved Eagles are

National League Reserves

Position Players

C: Buster Posey, Giants; J.T. Realmuto, Marlins

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs; Joey Votto, Reds

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Scooter Gennett, Reds

3B: Eugenio Suarez, Reds; SS: Trevor Story, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies; Lorenzo Cain, Brewers; Christian Yelich, Brewers

Pitchers

RHP: Aaron Nola, Phillies; Jacob deGrom, Mets; Mike Foltynewicz, Braves; Kenley Jansen, Dodgers; Miles Mikolas, Cardinals; Max Scherzer, Nationals

LHP: Patrick Corbin, D-backs; Sean Doolittle, Nationals; Josh Hader, Brewers; Brad Hand, Padres; Jon Lester, Cubs; Felipe Vazquez, Pirates

American League Reserves

Position Players

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

2B: Gleyber Torres, Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Astros

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF: Michael Brantley, Indians; Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers; Mitch Haniger, Mariners; George Springer, Astros; Nelson Cruz, Mariners

Pitchers

RHP: Trevor Bauer, Indians; Jose Berrios, Twins; Gerrit Cole, Astros; Edwin Diaz, Mariners; Joe Jimenez, Tigers; Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox; Corey Kluber, Indians; Luis Severino, Yankees; Blake Treinen, Athletics; Justin Verlander, Astros

LHP: Chris Sale, Red Sox; Aroldis Chapman, Yankees; J.A. Happ, Blue Jays

MLB Leaders: Batting | Pitching

Final Vote candidates

National League — Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Brewers; Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants; Matt Carpenter, INF, Cardinals; Max Muncy, INF/OF, Dodgers; Trea Turner, SS, Nationals

American League — Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox; Eddie Rosario, OF, Twins; Jean Segura, SS, Mariners; Andrelton Simmons, SS, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Yankees

Voting closes Wednesday, July 11 at 4 p.m. ET

Recent Phillies’ All-Stars 2017 Pat Neshek, rhp 2016 Odubel Herrera, of 2015 Jonathan Papelbon, rhp 2014 *Chase Utley, 2b 2013 Domonic Brown, of; Cliff Lee, lhp 2012 Cole Hamels, lhp; Jonathan Papelbon, rhp; Carlos Ruiz, c 2011 *Roy Halladay, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Cliff Lee, lhp; i-*Placido Polanco, 3b, Shane Victorino, of 2010 Roy Halladay, rhp; *Ryan Howard, 1b; i-Chase Utley, 2b 2009 Ryan Howard, 1b; *Raul Ibanez, of; *Chase Utley, 2b; x-Shane Victorino, of; *Jayson Werth, of 2008 Brad Lidge, rhp; *Chase Utley, 2b 2007 Cole Hamels, lhp; Aaron Rowand, of; *Chase Utley, 2b 2006 Tom Gordon, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b; *Chase Utley, 2b

*Starter; x-Victorino started in 2009 because of injury to elected starter (Carlos Beltran, Mets)

i-Polanco in 2011 was elected starter but did not play because of a back injury

Other notable events

*All-Star Futures Game, Sunday (4 p.m., MLB Network). RHP Enyel De Los Santos, who came into the week 9-3, 1.89 for AAA Lehigh Valley, is the only Phillies’ prospect invited. De Los Santos, acquired from San Diego for Freddy Galvis, will pitch for the World squad.

>>READ MORE: De Los Santos ‘has the weapons … and the mentality’

*Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16 (8 p.m., ESPN). Aaron Judge won last year’s event, in which Joel Embiid walked away with a couple of souvenirs. Judge, Mike Trout and J.D. Martinez, the major-league leader with 27 dingers through Sunday’s games, are among those who already have announced they will NOT be participating. Participants will be announced Wednesday.

Random things

*Reminder that homefield advantage for the World Series no longer hinges on which league wins the All-Star Game.

*This will be the fifth time the All-Star Game is played in Washington, but the first it will be hosted by the Nationals. The franchise, located then in Montreal, hosted the 1982 game.

*Aaron Nola is just the fifth pitcher in the last 36 years developed by the Phillies to become an All-Star for the club. Cole Hamels, Randy Wolf, Ricky Bottalico and Tyler Green are the others since 1982.

*Three Phillies pitchers have been the winners of All-Star Games: Ken Raffensberger (1944), Doug Jones (1994) and Heathcliff Slocumb (1995). Slocumb was acquired by the Phillies from Cleveland after the 1993 season for Ruben Amaro Jr. The Phillies traded him to Boston in 1996 and the Red Sox dealt him to Seattle at the 1997 trade deadline. The Mariners gave up prospects Derek Lowe and Jason Varitek. Yikes.

*A Phillie hasn’t homered in the All-Star game since Mike Schmidt connected off Rollie Fingers 37 years ago. Greg Luzinski (Jim Palmer) hit one in 1977, Dick Allen (Dean Chance) in 1967 and Johnny Callison (Dick Radatz) in 1964. Callison’s was a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth of a 7-4 National League win. He remains the only Phillies player to be named All-Star Game MVP.

*The Phillies return to play on Friday, July 20 when they open a six-game homestand; three against San Diego, three against the Dodgers.

Phillies in All-Star Games in Washington

1937: Bucky Walters, rhp — Walters, a Philadelphia native who attended Germantown High, gave up two hits in one inning of work, but escaped trouble by getting Joe DiMaggio to foul out. Fourteen of the 18 players who started that game are Hall of Famers, including DiMaggio, Paul Waner, Joe Medwick, Bill Dickey, Joe Cronin and Lou Gehrig. The AL won, 8-3.

1956: Stan Lopata, c, Robin Roberts, rhp — Neither played as the NL won, 7-3, behind home runs from Willie Mays and Stan Musial. Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle homered for the AL.

1962: Johnny Callison, of, Art Mahaffey, rhp — Mahaffey did not play, but Callison had a pinch-hit single in the NL’s 3-1 win. Detroit’s Jim Bunning started and pitched three scoreless innings for the AL.

1969: Grant Jackson, rhp — Jackson did not play. It was the All-Star selection of his 18-year career. The National League won 9-3 as Willie McCovey homered twice to make a winner of St. Louis’ starter Steve Carlton. It was Lefty’s only decision in 10 All-Star Game appearances, the last seven coming as a member of the Phillies.

Up next

The 2019 game is in Cleveland. The Dodgers will host the year after.