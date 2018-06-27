Enyel De Los Santos: A bulldog of a pitcher at triple-A

It took him three years to win the starting QB job, and Temple's Frank Nutile doesn't plan to give it up

ALLENTOWN — Lehigh Valley righthander Enyel De Los Santos has made a favorable impression on the Phillies organization since being traded from San Diego for shortstop Freddy Galvis in December.

The Phillies brass like his command of his pitches, his improvement in his off-speed selections and his ability to take the ball every five days.

Yet the trait that everybody enthusiastically mentions is the fire that burns inside of the 6-foot-3, 170-pound righthander who turns 23 on Christmas Day.

“Man, it is fun to watch him compete,” said first-year Lehigh Valley manager Gary Jones after De Los Santos allowed two runs in six innings in a no-decision during Monday’s 3-2 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “He loves to compete and is really into it.”

De Los Santos has a mindset that never allows him to back down to a hitter.

“He will get after you,” said Joe Jordan, the Phillies director of player development. “He has the weapons but he also has the mentality as well.”

Veteran relief pitcher Pedro Beato, says when things aren’t going well, De Los Santos shows the true sign of a competitor.

“Even on days he may not have his best stuff, he still battles,” Beato said.

If a need arises, De Los Santos, who is not on the Phillies 40-man roster, could put himself in consideration for a Phillies rotation spot, but he insists it is the furthest thing from his mind.

“No,” he said with fellow Dominican Beato serving as translator. “I don’t think about that and I only take care of my job here and the rest will take care of itself.”

Last season was his first in Double-A and he went 10-6 with a 3.78 ERA with 138 strikeouts in 150 innings for the Padres affiliate in San Antonio.

He was originally signed as an amateur free agent in July of 2014 by the Seattle Mariners for $15,000 and was traded to San Diego in November of 2015.

De Los Santos leads the Triple-A International League with a 1.73 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. He has allowed zero or one earned run in 10 of his 14 starts and hasn’t allowed more than three in any start this season. With 85 strikeouts, De Los Santos is averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He has walked 28, averaging 3.0 walks per nine.

On Monday De Los Santos consistently threw in the 92-92 MPH range and topped out at 95 MPH.

“He can pitch at 92-93 and then we he needs 95, he will reach back and get 95,” Jones said.

His fastball and changeup are his staple pitches, but Jordan says the big difference has been the development of his slider and curveball.

“If I had a concern in spring it was about those pitches,” Jordan said about the slider and curve. “Since spring training his slider/curve has really improved.”

The Phillies rotation has performed better than expected, but if a starter is needed, Jones feels De Los Santos is at the cusp of being a big leaguer.

“He is getting there and I always said no matter how good you are in Triple-A or in the minor leagues, the final development always occurs at the Major League level,” Jones said. “There is still a bit of a learning curve, but he is getting there.”

Then Jones added, “I wouldn’t be afraid to call him up right now. If they asked me right now I would say he is close, he is about there.”

With this season’s success, following last year’s solid performance, De Los Santos admits he is feeling good about himself on the mound..

“Of course, I am more confident,” he said. “I have worked very hard so my performance can get better.”

The performance has clearly improved and matched with his competitive spirit, could earn De Los Santos at trip to Philadelphia, even though he insists he isn’t thinking that far ahead.