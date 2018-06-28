Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative offers VIP dream package for local fans

Alshon Jeffery and Carson Wentz celebrate a touchdown in a November game. You can win tickets to an Eagles game through the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative.

Have you ever wanted to stalk the sidelines before a game at the Linc? What about ride the Zamboni at the Wells Fargo Center or watch batting practice from the field at Citizens Bank Park?

Thanks to Philadelphia’s five major pro sports teams, who have teamed up with the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative, fans now have a chance to do all that and more. PYSC has launched its Game On Philly! sweepstakes and with a donation of at least $10, fans will be entered at a shot to win the grand prize as well as additional autographed merchandise that has been donated by each of the franchises.

The contest is live on Prizeo, a website which runs raffles while also supporting charitable causes and organizations.

“It was the Eagles who suggested the Prizeo campaign,” PYSC Executive Director Beth Devine said. “We just put the call out to [all the other teams] and they said, ‘Absolutely!’ I was shocked, but we’ve put together one heck of a grand prize.”

PYSC, which launched in 2009 as a loosely-organized initiative, rebranded itself in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Thanks to funding from the Horner Foundation — which funds non-profits in the Philadelphia area as well as Bay Area, Greater Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, and England — as well as philanthropic fundraising, PYSC has grown with Game On! as its latest campaign.

As part of the grand prize, one winner will get four tickets to game for each team — the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Union and Sixers — as well as access to an Eagles postgame press conference and courtside warm-ups at the Sixers, and a meet-and-greet with Union players in addition to other unique opportunities.