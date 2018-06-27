Too few Philly kids get to play sports. A new initiative hopes to change that

For many Philadelphia kids, there are hurdles to playing sports.

More than a third live in poverty, without money or access to equipment or to join traditional youth sports programs. One in five youths don’t get daily physical activity at all, putting them increasingly at risk of being under-educated and unhealthy.

Those are the conclusions of a report released Wednesday by a city task force on Sports-Based Youth Development. The answer, the group says, is GameOn Philly.

The initiative, announced by the nonprofit Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative, hopes to give 240,000 school-age kids access to high-quality sports programs throughout the city in the next five years, as a gateway to change their lives. The programs, the group said, would blend sports and life-skill development.

“We believe that Philadelphia can be the nation’s leader in using sports to fuel youth development,” said Beth Devine, executive director of the collaborative. Done properly, she said, high-quality youth sports “have the power to transform lives.”

Over the next five years, campaign organizers said, they will try to raise $1 million to make such programs more affordable and accessible, and to train the professionals and volunteers who run them.

Devine said PYSC has one-third, about $500,000, of grant funding to allocate over the next few years toward pilot programming for youth sports, with hopes that more funding opportunities will arise.

“We know that’s our starter, but we know it’s not going to be the sustaining funding for these types of programs,” Devine said. Instead, they’ve asked their partners to bring what they can to the table.

“Sports always changes a kid’s life,” Devine said. “But when you go into an underserved community and provide [sports] where the parents don’t have to buck up $1,000 bucks to pay to do it, that’s really impactful.”

The report recommended establishing pilot programs through school and city partnerships, such as a proposed intramural sports program in which elementary kids would attend an eight-week season of a core sport such as basketball, soccer, or baseball.

The task force also recommended developing training for all employees and volunteers and maximizing use and availability of facilities for the programs.

Participation in sports has benefits such as expanding kids’ discipline, improved health outcomes, leadership, self-esteem, time management, and problem-solving skills, the report said.

“Healthier children are more likely to complete school, which in turn increases opportunities in adulthood and positively impacts social mobility,” the report said.

Kids who participate in sports and physical activity have better grades, a better attitude toward schoolwork, better attendance, and are more likely to complete school. They are also less likely to do drugs, drink alcohol, engage in risky sex, smoke cigarettes, and commit or fall victim to violence, the report said.

The report came after about nine months of work by the task force, led by Otis Hackney, the city’s chief education officer; Michael DiBerardinis, its managing director; and David Montgomery, chairman of the Phillies.

“We need everyone that has had their life changed by a coach, who saw the difference that sports made in their child, or who even just cares about the future of this city to engage in this effort,” it said.