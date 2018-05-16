2018 Stotesbury Cup Regatta: What you need to know

Radnor rowers at the 2017 Stotesbury Cup Regatta. This year’s regatta has moved at the last minute from the Schuylkill to Camden County’s Cooper River.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta may have moved from the Schuylkill to the Cooper River in Camden this year due to weather and river safety concerns, but the high school rowing competition on Friday and Saturday is likely to be as intense as always. Here is a look at some of the things you will want to know:

Location: The Cooper River River Park in South Jersey is spread over 346 acres and runs through Pennsauken, Cherry Hill, Collingswood and Haddon Township. It is bounded by North and South Park Drives, Route 130 and Grove Street. The park is family friendly and features a children’s playground with pavilions, two softball fields, one cross-country course, a restaurant, a driving range, the Cooper River Yacht Club, pooch park, four volleyball courts and a miniature golf course. Get directions here.

History: The regatta has been held continuously since 1927, all but once on the Schuylkill. Edward T. Stotesbury, a local philanthropist, underwrote the cost of an award for the first winning high school boys’ senior eight race. West Catholic won the first title.

This year: The regatta features 31 championship events, and organizers call it the largest high school rowing regatta in the world. They expect 975 boats from 195 schools in the United States and Canada and more than 5,000 competitors and 10,000 spectators over the two days.

The schedule: Friday — Head-style time trials start at 8 a.m. and run to approximately 3 p.m. After an hour break to set stakeboats, the semifinals will run until around 6 p.m. Saturday — Semifinals continue, starting at 8 a.m. Finals begin at approximately 1 p.m., and the last race of the day is at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Last year: Monclair (N.J.) won the boys’ varsity eight, and National Cathedral (Wash. D.C.) won the girls’ varsity eight in 2017. The results are posted on the web site. Here is Rick O’Brien’s story from the 2017 regatta.

Website: https://stotesburycupregatta.com/

Twitter: @stotesregatta