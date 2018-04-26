NFL draft reaction: What people are saying about Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and other top picks

Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

The draft has no deficit when it comes to immediate takes. The Browns will be the subject to plenty of them, drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick.

Who do people think will be the next franchise quarterback? The next dominant force in the NFL? Here’s what experts, players, and average Joes are saying:

Cleveland Browns, No. 1 overall: Baker Mayfield

Y’all are late. This is the exact moment I knew Baker Mayfield would be the no 1 pick pic.twitter.com/udY96zuZKh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 27, 2018

Last summer, I compared Baker Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor. It will be interesting to see how those guys compare side by side on the field when the @Browns get to camp #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 27, 2018

Gross. Both of these teams passed on Deshaun last season to select Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold the next year? pic.twitter.com/T6paXhW4fR — Woody Whitehurst (@woodywhitehurst) April 27, 2018

Can’t wait to see you twice a year lol @saquon — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 27, 2018

I really like the pick by the @Giants to get a big play RB. Barkley gives the G-Men a dynamic playmaker in the backfield beside No.10. NYG can roll out a lineup with OBJ, Shepard, Engram and Barkley on the perimeter. That crew will elevate Manning's game. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 27, 2018

I love Saquon but if Darnold becomes a franchise QB for years to come in NYC Gettleman & the Gmen will never live it down. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 27, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. had an interesting thought immediately as the pick came in:

Um , of course !!!!!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

But, it looks like he’s on board.

Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can’t wait Lil brudda — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

Giants will be scary — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 27, 2018

New York Jets, No. 3 overall: Sam Darnold

Who is currently better: Carson Palmer or Sam Darnold — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) April 27, 2018

Cleveland Browns, No. 4 overall: Denzel Ward

The Browns passed up on what most experts called an elite pass-rushing prospect in Bradley Chubb out of N.C. State to select Ward, one of the top defensive back prospects.

Weird draft — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 27, 2018

A little bit of a surprise by the @Browns but you can't knock the player. Ward was the best CB in the draft. He can hit, run and cover with true CB1 capabilities. The Browns are trying to build a team that can win their division. Ward vs. Brown, etc. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 27, 2018