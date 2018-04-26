sports

Eagles

NFL draft reaction: What people are saying about Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and other top picks

Popular Stories

SPORTS-FBN-DRAFT-8-FT
Camera icon MAX FAULKNER / TNS
The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

The draft has no deficit when it comes to immediate takes. The Browns will be the subject to plenty of them, drafting Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick.

Who do people think will be the next franchise quarterback? The next dominant force in the NFL? Here’s what experts, players, and average Joes are saying:

Cleveland Browns, No. 1 overall: Baker Mayfield

New York Giants, No. 2 overall: Saquon Barkley

Odell Beckham Jr. had an interesting thought immediately as the pick came in:

But, it looks like he’s on board.

New York Jets, No. 3 overall: Sam Darnold

Cleveland Browns, No. 4 overall: Denzel Ward

The Browns passed up on what most experts called an elite pass-rushing prospect in Bradley Chubb out of N.C. State to select Ward, one of the top defensive back prospects.

 

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: