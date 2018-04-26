Saquon Barkley picked No. 2 overall by Giants; Browns take Baker Mayfield at No. 1

Rubbing it in: Eagles fans enjoy basking in Super success at Dallas draft

Penn State's Saquon Barkley, right, poses with commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Giants during the first round.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The New York Giants chose former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Minutes before, the Cleveland Browns shocked much of the NFL by going for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, not USC QB Sam Darnold, with the first overall selection in Thursday’s draft.

This set up an interesting decision at second for the Giants. But they also passed on Darnold and instead took Barkley, the 21-year-old who has been called a generational prospect.

Barkley became a father on Tuesday, arrived in Dallas on Wednesday, and took over the mantle as the face of his hometown team on Thursday.

It’s hard to argue with 3,843 career yards – second-best in program history – or with a star who projects a humble, thoughtful demeanor.

He wowed scouts at the NFL combine, where he ran his 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, recorded a 41-inch vertical leap, and bench-pressed 225 pounds 29 times.

Barkley is the highest-drafted player out of Penn State since since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington, who went first and second overall in 2000 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Barkley and his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, welcomed Jada Clare to the world this week, delaying Barkley’s departure for the draft.

“He’s special,” draft analyst Mike Mayock said in his position-by-position breakdown for Philly.com. “Zeke Elliott, [Leonard] Fournette, and [Todd] Gurley all were top-10 picks and made their teams better on Day 1. I’ve got this kid rated higher than those three. And he’s as clean off the field as anybody in the draft.”

Barkley was widely thought to be the Giants’ target. But Giants observers will argue nonetheless, given that Eli Manning is 37 and they just passed on what might be their best chance to draft his successor in the foreseeable future. Running backs, even dominant ones, tend to have much shorter careers than franchise QBs.

The Giants second-guessing situation got spicier when the rival New York Jets took Darnold third overall – meaning Giants fans can monitor his progress in their stadium and across their sports pages and TV screens.

Mike McGlinchey, a Penn Charter grad, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the ninth pick in the first round. The Notre Dame offensive tackle was the bright spot in a draft lacking offensive-line talent.

The Buffalo Bills traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move up to No. 7, where they drafted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Before the draft began Thursday, several-year-old racially-insensitive tweets from Allen’s account surfaced on social media, leading some to believe he would drop down teams’ draft boards.

The Arizona Cardinals traded up and drafted UCLA’s Josh Rosen at No. 10. Their selection marked the first time in the modern draft era that four quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10.