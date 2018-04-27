Video: David Akers roasted Dallas Cowboys fans while announcing Eagles draft pick

NFL draft reaction: What people are saying about Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and other top picks

NFL draft reaction: What people are saying about Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and other top picks Apr 26

Dallas Goedert analysis: What they're saying about the Eagles' second-round pick

Dallas Goedert analysis: What they're saying about the Eagles' second-round pick Apr 27

Former Eagles kicker David Akers on the podium in Dallas at the NFL draft.

Take that, Drew Pearson.

It wasn’t quite at the level of Chase Utley, but David Akers’ “World Champs” at the NFL draft in Dallas was only a few syllables short, but almost as good once he added the real kicker.

“Hey, Dallas. The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t born.”

Screaming over boos, Akers brought the intensity before announcing Dallas Goedert as the newest Eagle.

David Akers has serious heat in Dallas 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mpo3DJSat4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

Akers managed a solid response to Pearson. In case you forgot:

Drew Pearson: "How bout them Cowboys! I want to thank the Eagles fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL." (via @KINGoftheKC) pic.twitter.com/czhFtjhgnf — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2017

It could’ve been much worse, there were some fails on Friday night, headlined by Vince Young. Possibly still reeling from his “Dream Team” comments in 2012, mispronounced one of the highest ranked players coming into Day 2.