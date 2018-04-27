sports

Eagles

Video: David Akers roasted Dallas Cowboys fans while announcing Eagles draft pick

Camera icon PAUL MOSELEY / TNS
Former Eagles kicker David Akers on the podium in Dallas at the NFL draft.
by , Staff Writer
EJ Smith

Staff Writer

Take that, Drew Pearson.

It wasn’t quite at the level of Chase Utley, but David Akers’ “World Champs” at the NFL draft in Dallas was only a few syllables short, but almost as good once he added the real kicker.

“Hey, Dallas. The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t born.”

Screaming over boos, Akers brought the intensity before announcing Dallas Goedert as the newest Eagle.

Akers managed a solid response to Pearson. In case you forgot:

It could’ve been much worse, there were some fails on Friday night, headlined by Vince Young. Possibly still reeling from his “Dream Team” comments in 2012, mispronounced one of the highest ranked players coming into Day 2.

