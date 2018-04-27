Eagles draft Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State in second round of NFL draft

South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert during the 1st half of an NCAA football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Macomb, Ill.

The Eagles traded ahead of the rival Dallas Cowboys to select South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert with the No. 49 overall pick. They traded the No. 52 pick and the No. 169 pick, which was their fifth-round pick. The Eagles only have four more picks.

Goedert, who is 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, played college football at the same level as Carson Wentz. He finished with 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns last season. His best season was 2016, when he totaled 92 catches for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdown. He was a first-team all-American both years, as well as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player at the FCS level.

A native of Britton, S.D., Goedert becomes the first tight end the Eagles have selected since Zach Ertz in 2013. He now joins Ertz on the tight end depth chart, which lost Trey Burton and Brent Celek this offseason. The Eagles signed Richard Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. They also have Billy Brown returning from the practice squad.

The Eagles jumped ahead of the Cowboys, who need a tight end after Jason Witten reportedly retired on Friday.