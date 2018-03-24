Purdue's Isaac Haas to miss the rest of March Madness with elbow injury

Purdue's Isaac Haas to miss the rest of March Madness with elbow injury Mar 16

Sixers' Ben Simmons shows support for March for our Lives: 'I don't believe anyone should have to worry about somebody coming in and shooting up a place'

Sixers' Ben Simmons shows support for March for our Lives: 'I don't believe anyone should have to worry about somebody coming in and shooting up a place' Mar 24

Ben Simmons showed his support for the March for our Lives rallies going on in Washington, D.C. and across the country (including Philadelphia) on Saturday by wearing a T-shirt before the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The shirt can be seen in a tweet posted by Simmons’ sister, Olivia. She wrote, “I couldn’t be prouder of the man you’re becoming.”

The Australian native spoke his mind after the game:

“For me growing up in Australia, I think there was a gun ban way back in the day where they bought back the guns and there hasn’t been any major shootings or anything like that,” the point guard said. “I think it’s very important, it’s where I come from. You want kids to feel safe going to school and parents. I just don’t believe there are any reasons to have a gun, maybe hunting, but that’s a different conversation. That really sticks with me, I don’t believe anyone should have to worry about somebody coming in and shooting up a place. It’s an unnecessary thought.”

The rallies against gun violence featured hundreds of thousands of protesters in Washington D.C. The protest was led by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

Simmons went to high school at Montverde Academy near Orlando. He is represented by Klutch Sports agency, which has led to a mentorship between him and LeBron James, one of the most politically outspoken athletes of his era.

In September, Simmons called Donald Trump an “idiot” after the president took exception the Warriors’ indecision about a White House visit.

“I think he’s an idiot. … Some of the comments he’s just made about players, the NFL, the anthem, everyone respects America and everyone thinks America is a great country,” Simmons said in September. “I think, as a man, you’re not supposed to be tweeting like that, saying remarks about women, what people should be doing.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.