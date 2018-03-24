March for Our Lives in Philadelphia: Road closures, travel details for gun control rally

The best signs from Philly's March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives: Live updates from gun control rallies in Philadelphia, D.C.

The March for Our Lives began in Old City and has brought out thousands.

Thousands of people are marching today in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other cities across the nation to protest gun violence and demand stronger gun control.

The rallies are part of the “March for Our Lives” movement, which is spearheaded by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

In Philadelphia, people have marched from Old City to Columbus Boulevard, where a rally is expected around 11:30 a.m. Here are some of the best signs we’ve seen so far.

“Hey hey, ho ho, the NRA has got to go” #march4philly now crossing 4th st pic.twitter.com/zI6ZkZGThk — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

Philly Student Union leading the most lively part of the march so far #march4philly pic.twitter.com/6IEN5nZ9lM — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

City officials expect the event to end by 2 p.m. Washington’s march begins at noon.

Reporter Juliana Reyes is in Philadelphia, and Kristen Graham and Jenice Armstrong are in Washington. Will Bunch is in Bucks County, where students are serving detention for walking out of school earlier this month to protest gun violence. Follow along with us and them as the marches unfold.

Why are you marching?

Eugenia Jarces, 18, of Havertown, on why she came out: “I want the gov’t to make a change. I want to stay alive.” #march4philly pic.twitter.com/rLSMb4a6y6 — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

Fara Holland, 13 (pictured w/ her dad), of S. philly: “i came out cos kids are losing their lives and we’re just sitting around waiting for the next person to get shot.” #march4philly pic.twitter.com/eu0aUiAnNs — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

Logan Stout, 11, of Telford, was here w/ his parents and 8-yr-old bro – this is their 3rd march as a family: “i want to stop danger in schools.” #march4philly pic.twitter.com/BlEkiqbKTJ — Juliana Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) March 24, 2018

Anyah Webb-Jackson, 16, a student at Mastery Gratz HS, came to #marchforourlives in DC for her first protest. "People need to know that this is a problem that has to be fixed." — Kristen Graham (@newskag) March 24, 2018

Dueling protests in Bucks County

Outside Pennridge High School in Perkasie, where students are serving detention for having walked out on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting, some parents have shown up to support the kids’ right to march.

Right now, about 2 dozen parents and kids are at the Pennridge entrance supporting the #Pennridge225 and the kids serving detention pic.twitter.com/23ur6jebCQ — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 24, 2018

Mindy Gruver waits for her 15-year-old daughter to get out of #Pennridge225 Sat. detention. She’s proud her child stood for her principles pic.twitter.com/xuOCCnl5FY — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 24, 2018

Across the street from the parents, some seniors at the high school have shown up to support gun rights.

Across the street, a half dozen Trump supporting Pennridge seniors stage a counter protest for the 2nd Amendment #Pennridge225 pic.twitter.com/PC8xFEsiSa — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 24, 2018

