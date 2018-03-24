news

March for Our Lives: Live updates from gun control rallies in Philadelphia, D.C.

Popular Stories

MARCHPHILLY25-D
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon Liz Robertson
The March for Our Lives began in Old City and has brought out thousands.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Close icon

Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

More by Michael Boren

More from Michael Boren Arrow icon

Thousands of people are marching today in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other cities across the nation to protest gun violence and demand stronger gun control.

The rallies are part of the “March for Our Lives” movement, which is spearheaded by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

In Philadelphia, people have marched from Old City to Columbus Boulevard, where a rally is expected around 11:30 a.m. Here are some of the best signs we’ve seen so far.

City officials expect the event to end by 2 p.m. Washington’s march begins at noon.

Reporter Juliana Reyes is in Philadelphia, and Kristen Graham and Jenice Armstrong are in Washington. Will Bunch is in Bucks County, where students are serving detention for walking out of school earlier this month to protest gun violence. Follow along with us and them as the marches unfold.

Why are you marching?

Dueling protests in Bucks County

Outside Pennridge High School in Perkasie, where students are serving detention for having walked out on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting, some parents have shown up to support the kids’ right to march.

Across the street from the parents, some seniors at the high school have shown up to support gun rights.

How to get to March for Our Lives Philadelphia, and what roads drivers should avoid

Meet the students helping organize Philadelphia’s ‘March for Our Lives’

March for Our Lives: What it’s all about

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: