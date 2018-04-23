Temple's Sean Chandler looking to prove himself to NFL teams

Sean Chandler, here pushing UConn’s Tre Bell, left, out of bounds in October, is eager to play at the next level.

Sean Chandler, like most potential picks, can’t wait until the NFL draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday. After a stellar career in which he was a four-year starter in Temple’s secondary, Chandler is projected to be a third-day choice, selected in rounds four through seven.

“I am anxious,” he said by phone last week. “I would like to get this over with.”

Chandler started at cornerback his first two seasons and moved to safety for the last two. He also has value as a punt returner, although he returned just two punts last season. He averaged 12.1 yards on 17 returns as a sophomore.

Chandler has a philosophical view even if he doesn’t get selected.

“I know if I don’t get drafted, there will be teams interested in me and I will get a chance to prove myself,” he said.

Chandler, who starred at Camden High, has an extremely high football IQ, and playing two positions at Temple is a selling point.

“NFL teams like his versatility,” said an NFL scout, who requested anonymity. “There were some questions about his speed, but he is a good player who had a good career.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Chandler understands that NFL teams are questioning his speed. At the combine, he ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, not exceptionally fast for a player in the secondary. Chandler was the only Temple player who was invited to the combine.

During Temple’s pro day on March 19, with representatives of 30 NFL teams in attendance, Chandler said, one team timed him at 4.56 seconds and another at 4.58.

Besides interviewing with teams at the combine, he also made one visit to the Tennessee Titans and participated in pro days for the Eagles and New York Giants.

“I’ve been getting a lot of good feedback,” he said. “Teams like that I can play the nickel or play safety.”

Last season, Chandler was third on the Owls with 79 tackles and had three interceptions and four pass break-ups. He started all 13 games last season and 48 of 49 in his career.

He plans to watch the draft from his home in Camden.

“I have put a lot of work in getting to this point,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started on my pro career.”

