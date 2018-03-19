Sean Chandler improves 40-yard dash time at Temple's pro day

Penn basketball will have high expectations for next season

Penn basketball will have high expectations for next season Mar 16

Temple has no uncertainty at quarterback this spring

Temple has no uncertainty at quarterback this spring Mar 17

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

NFL personnel time the Owls’ Sean Chandler, at left, as he runs the 40-yard dash as the Temple Owls hosts their annual NFL Pro Day in Philadelphia, PA on March 19, 2018.

Defensive back Sean Chandler says he got what he wanted out of Temple’s pro day, which was a lower time in the 40-yard dash.

Yet Chandler says that measurables such as 40-yard times don’t begin to tell what type of player he is.

“I am a defensive back and I am expected to run fast,” he said afterward. “I am a football player. Get me into camp and I will ball out.”

Chandler was among 15 seniors who participated in pro day at Temple’s indoor facility on Monday. An estimated 40 NFL scouts representing 30 teams were in attendance, according to a team official.

A four-year starter from Camden, Chandler was the only Temple player to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran 4.65 seconds in the 40 last month in Indianapolis, which isn’t considered blazing.

Chandler said the combine was a great experience.

“There were a bunch of great guys who welcomed me and it was a good time,” he said. “It really wasn’t stressful.”

That’s because he has been preparing for this his entire life.

Monday was just another step on his way to the NFL.

Times weren’t posted during Monday’s pro day, but Chandler said he ran better.

Before departing for the day, he said one team told him it clocked him at 4.56 seconds and another had him at 4.58.

Sean Chandler running the 40 at @Temple_FB Pro Day pic.twitter.com/QikUTDSfT7 — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) March 19, 2018

The 6-foot, 190-pound Chandler is an intriguing prospect due to his versatility.

After spending his first two seasons as a starting cornerback, Chandler started at safety his final two seasons.

He said NFL teams have talked to him more about playing safety.

As a senior, Chandler started all 13 games and contributed 79 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups. He helped lead Temple to a 7-6 record and a 28-3 win over Florida International in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Temple DB Sean Chandler was asked where he thinks he will be selected in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/6vVy9t4Hu0 — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) March 19, 2018

He returned only two punts (for 9 yards) as a senior but is considered a potential punt returner at the next level.

As a sophomore, he averaged 12.1 yards on 17 punt returns.

Chandler is realistic about where he will get drafted, saying he will probably be a late-round selection. But all he wants is a chance and he is confident he will make the most of the opportunity.

Notes: Defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, who missed most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons with knee injuries, could be one of the risers in the draft. Taylor says he is healthy and that he ran a 4.8-second 40, while weighing in at 293 pounds. … He said he has official visits with Arizona and Oakland and from the feedback he has been receiving, expects to be selected from the third to fifth round. … Taylor had the most reps of bench-pressing 225 pounds (29) while right tackle Cole Boozer had 26. … Boozer says he has been invited to local pro days by the Baltimore Ravens on April 3 and New York Giants on April 6. … Cornerback Artrel Foster will attend the Giants’ pro day. … Fullback Nick Sharga spent time on Monday showcasing his long-snapping skills. … After Monday’s session, receivers Keith Kirkwood and Adonis Jennings were scheduled to sit with a member of the Detroit Lions and watch film. … Besides those mentioned, the other Temple players who participated were offensive linemen Brian Carter, Leon Johnson and Adrian Sullivan, defensive ends Sharif Finch and Jacob Martin, long snappers Josh Lang and Corey Lerch, and cornerback Mike Jones.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.