N.J. cops need a refresher course in proper behavior | Editorial

New Jersey State Trooper Joseph Drew reached inside a young man’s underwear to conduct a body search after he said he smelled marijuana during a motor vehicle stop on March 8, 2017 in Southampton. The search, captured by dashcam and body cameras of the trooper and his back-up officer, was obtained by the New Jersey Libertarian Party through an open public records request.

What is happening with the police in New Jersey?

A state trooper cavity-searched a man on the side of the road as cars whizzed by on busy Route 206 in Southampton, Burlington County. The act was not only in conflict with state policy requiring cavity searches to be conducted in private and with dignity, it was a violation of basic decency.

The trooper said he was looking for marijuana, but he didn’t find any when he poked his hand in the man’s underwear. The incident last year is now the subject of a civil lawsuit.

Meanwhile, an Atlantic City cop repeatedly in hot water for alleged brutality faces a federal civil suit, scheduled to be tried May 14, for beating a man with his baton and kneeing him in the ribs in 2012. Instead of condemning brutal behavior, the city is trying to cover up previous allegations of violence by the officer.

Just a month ago, a federal jury awarded $300,000 to a man who said three Atlantic City police officers punched and kicked him while a police dog bit him. The jury found that Atlantic City failed to train and monitor its police, which should have sent the obvious message that the department needs to do a much better job teaching police how to interact with the public.

A Gloucester Township cop smacked a 13-year-old girl twice in the face after he’d handcuffed her March 8. Last week, the Camden County prosecutor charged him with simple assault. “The juvenile complied with police instruction and allowed (the officer) to handcuff her when he struck her twice on the side of the face causing her to cry out in pain,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Clearly, discipline has fallen apart in these departments and that’s dangerous not only for the cops’ victims and partners, but for anyone else living or traveling through the state.

It is part of a larger national conflict between police and the communities they serve that has exploded in violence in recent years. We don’t need another Ferguson, Mo., where not only did police kill an unarmed teenager in 2015 but when the public reacted, police waved assault rifles at protesters.

There are many ways to improve community-police relations, including community policing, where officers cultivate good relationships with residents. The practice has reduced hostilities between cops and communities in Philadelphia and elsewhere. But Congress wants to cut funding to a program that helps pay community police officers’ salaries. Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) is fighting that move, and every delegate from New Jersey and Pennsylvania should join him.

But even more should be done to calm down New Jersey police. The state’s leaders and its residents have an obligation to hold police departments accountable.

Gov. Murphy should investigate State Police behavior as well as how the command structure broke down. Based on the results, he shouldn’t hesitate to discipline or retrain those responsible. Otherwise, it will look like he’s tolerating the abuse and doesn’t know that bad behavior only gets worse if not corrected.

The same goes for mayors in Atlantic City and Gloucester,where police abuses have occurred. They are responsible for correcting police misconduct when public confidence in law enforcement as well as public safety are on the line.

