news

Crime

South Jersey cop charged with hitting girl, 13

JCOP07
Camera icon FILE
File photo.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

A 27-year-old Gloucester Township police officer has been charged with simple assault for striking a 13-year-old girl during an incident last month, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

The incident happened on March 8, after John Flinn, who has been with the Gloucester Township Police Department since 2015,  and other officers responding to a report of a disturbance encountered the girl.

“The juvenile complied with police instruction and allowed Flinn to handcuff her when he struck her twice on the side of the face causing her to cry out in pain,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. The incident was recorded by the officers’ body cameras. The girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and she was not charged with any crime.

Afterward, officials said, Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle suspended Flinn and notified the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office of the alleged misconduct.

Published: | Updated: