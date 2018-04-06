South Jersey cop charged with hitting girl, 13

A 27-year-old Gloucester Township police officer has been charged with simple assault for striking a 13-year-old girl during an incident last month, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

The incident happened on March 8, after John Flinn, who has been with the Gloucester Township Police Department since 2015, and other officers responding to a report of a disturbance encountered the girl.

“The juvenile complied with police instruction and allowed Flinn to handcuff her when he struck her twice on the side of the face causing her to cry out in pain,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. The incident was recorded by the officers’ body cameras. The girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and she was not charged with any crime.

Afterward, officials said, Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle suspended Flinn and notified the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office of the alleged misconduct.