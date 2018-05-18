Texas high school shooting: Multiple deaths reported

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday.

Multiple fatalities have been reported following a shooting at a Texas high school Friday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that there were “multiple casualties” in the shooting at Santa Fe High School. He added in a subsequent tweet that one suspect was in custody, and a second suspect had been detained.

At a Friday morning press conference, Gonzalez said the number of fatalities could be between eight and 10 people, the majority students.

Gonzalez also said a police officer was among the wounded. The extent of the officer’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter,” the school district said in a statement. “The situation is active, but has been contained.” The district added that police were continuing to secure the building.

Leila Butler, a sophomore at the school, told ABC13 fire alarms at the school went off around 7:45 a.m. local time. She said some students heard shots before sheltering off campus.

“I heard four shots,” one student told ABC13. “It was real this time. It wasn’t real last time.”

"MOM, IT WAS REAL THIS TIME." A Santa Fe student's emotional words while she was talking to her mother when she was hiding from the gunman on campus.

LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj #PrayForSantaFe pic.twitter.com/GlsYnblVeJ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

In February, the school was placed on lockdown after popping sounds were heard; no threat was identified.

President Trump also weighed in on Twitter following the shooting, noting that “early reports not looking good.”

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe is about 30 miles south of Houston. According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school has about 1,400 students.

This new shooting comes just more than three months after 17 people, including 14 students, were killed following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.. Following that shooting, several students immediately called on elected officials to enact tougher gun control legislation.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.