Deadliest School Shootings Since Columbine

Friday’s deadly school shooting in Texas was the sixth with at least five fatalities at an elementary or high school since the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post.

Newtown, Conn.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Dec. 14, 2012

27 killed, 2 wounded

Adam Lanza, 20, kills his mother, 20 children aged 6 and 7, and six adult school staff members before committing suicide.

Parkland Fla.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 14, 2018

17 killed, 16 wounded

Nikolas Cruz, 19, armed with a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, kills 17 adults and students at a high school from which he had been expelled.

Columbine, Colo.

Columbine High School, April 20, 1999

13 killed, 24 wounded

Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kill 12 students and one teacher before committing suicide.

Santa Fe, Texas

Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018

At least 9 killed, at least 12 wounded

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a pistol, a shotgun, and pipe bombs kills at least nine and injures at least a dozen others during an early morning attack at a school 30 miles from Houston.

Red Lake, Minn.

Red Lake High School, March 21, 2005

7 killed, 7 wounded

Jeffrey Weise, 16, kills his grandfather and his companion at their home, then kills an unarmed security guard, a teacher, and five students at his former high school.

Nickel Mines, Pa.

West Nickel Mines Amish School, Oct. 2, 2006

5 killed, 5 wounded

Charles Carl Roberts IV, a local milk-truck driver, bound and shot 10 girls in a one-room Amish schoolhouse.

SOURCES: Washington Post; Houston Chronicle; staff reports