Philly City Council narrowly passes construction tax

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday voted to tax new construction projects in order to fund an affordable housing program.

The vote in favor was 9-8.

But it’s unclear whether the controversial proposal will become law: Legislators said they did not know whether Mayor Kenney would veto the bill, though he has fought it. Kenney’s spokesman said “we don’t comment on his plans in advance.”

It takes 12 votes to override a mayoral veto.

The 1 percent tax on construction, which lawmakers expect to raise as much as $19 million annually, would help finance the city government’s Housing Trust Fund. The fund’s revenues could be used by developers to build housing for those earning up to $105,000 a year.

Supporters of the proposal argued that more affordable housing is desperately needed in the poorest big city in the country. Critics said the tax would slow the city’s construction boom.

Both sides were lobbying Council members up to the last possible minute.

A coalition of community groups and faith-based organizations asked Council members to vote for the tax this week, despite previously expressing concerns that it was not exclusively targeted toward the city’s most impoverished residents. On Monday, the activists said in a letter the Housing Trust Fund is a “tool that works but is drastically underfunded.”

Less than 24 hours before Council voted on the construction tax, Kenney’s team shared an analysis with lawmakers projecting that the levy would lose more tax dollars than it would generate.

In addition to costing the city millions to implement, the Kenney administration said, it would also result in lost real estate transfer-tax revenues as the tax discouraged some projects.

City Council President Darrell Clarke, a champion of the bill, pooh-poohed the mayor’s study as “a last-ditch attempt to stop an affordable housing plan that is much needed” in Philadelphia.

“The timing of it is obviously quite interesting,” he said. “I promised that I was not going to call it absurd, but the simple reality is the numbers just don’t match.”

The construction tax faced fierce opposition by the Philadelphia’s politically powerful building trades unions. John Dougherty, a Kenney ally and leader of the trades, said it was “ill-conceived” and “would have the net effect of ending the recent prosperous run of new construction that is transforming neglected sections of the city.”

City Councilman David Oh, who voted against the construction tax, said he was concerned that it would hurt poor and middle-class residents who make improvements to their homes. He also questioned whether the city, which has been criticized as doing a poor job collecting real estate taxes, would be able to collect the new levy.

If Kenney vetoes the construction tax, it will be the first veto of his career.