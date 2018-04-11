City Council, developers agree to impose 1 percent tax on new construction for affordable housing

Philly's new property assessments are out - and your tax bill is likely climbing

City Council members on Wednesday announced a package of legislation that aims to create as much as $22 million annually for affordable housing construction, changing course from a nearly year-long struggle to pass an inclusionary housing bill that would have required developers to build affordable units in some of Philadelphia’s most desirable neighborhoods.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez — standing alongside four other Council members and the Philadelphia’s Building Industry Association — announced their intention to introduce a bill that would require all developers in the city, including nonresidential builders, to pay a 1 percent tax on all new construction that is eligible for the 10-year tax abatement.

In addition, the group announced an expansion of zoning bonuses, which will provide developers the chance to build taller or denser buildings, for example, if they voluntarily choose to designate 10 percent of units in new residential buildings for affordable housing.

“That tale of two cities is there if we are not intentional and deliberate about what we are seeing and what we are doing,” Quiñones-Sánchez said at the news conference. “….This is a win-win-win for everyone.”

The new bills — expected to be introduced in a City Council session Thursday — mark a sudden departure from the inclusionary zoning bill that Quiñones-Sánchez has been pushing for since June of last year. That version of the bill, which would have required developers to offer 10 percent of their units at substantially reduced prices in certain neighborhoods in exchange for zoning bonuses, was largely abandoned earlier this year after the legislation faced blowback from developers, most neighborhood groups, and City Council members alike.

In turn, City Council members and developers began negotiating an alternative to Quiñones-Sánchez’s bill in January, according to one person familiar with the discussions. The result was the 1 percent levy on all new construction and the optional zoning bonuses — a move supported by the BIA, which vehemently opposed Quiñones-Sánchez’s initial bill.

“The BIA understands there is a growing need for affordable housing options for a great many people in Philadelphia,” Leo Addimando, vice president of the BIA, said in a statement. “… These bills are a more equitable alternative to other proposals, which solely targeted residential development and construction to solver a broader-based problem.”

Still, there is no guarantee that the bill will be widely supported. The 1 percent levy on new construction requires all developers — including commercial and nonprofit builders — to pay the tax, despite the tax being used exclusively for affordable housing.

In addition, many neighborhood groups opposed the zoning bonus rewards that Quiñones-Sánchez’s bill offered last year, fearing that extra tall or dense buildings could disrupt neighborhoods not built for such large-scale development.

According to Clark and Quiñones-Sánchez, the revenue from the 1 percent tax will be put into a separate fund within the Housing Trust Fund. That revenue will then be accessible to non-profit and for-profit developers to build affordable housing. The money in the separate fund will also be used for a down-payment assistance program that City Council hopes to create.

