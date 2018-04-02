On campus, Villanova fans ready for NCAA Championship game against Michigan

A Malvern mother vanished. A year later, it's a murder investigation. So why haven't you heard of her?

While some of Villanova’s most fervent fans were filing into the Alamodome nearly 2,000 miles away in San Antonio, equally loyal students and fans made filled the campus student center and packed into bars along Route 30 — more than three hours before tip-off — to cheer on their Wildcats on their second try at a national basketball in three years.

By 7 p.m., the line for Kelly’s Taproom on Lancaster Avenue stretched out the door and down the block. Inside the Connelly Center on campus, 1,200 students rushed into the multipurpose Villanova Room as the doors opened, staking out spots by two large TV screens and a stage, across which silver balloons spelled out, “Let’s March Nova.”

Justin Searcy, 18, a freshman from Allentown, and his friends snagged a prime location in front of one of the screens.

“I’m pumped,” Searcy said, looking around the room.”It’s invigorating.”

With the game not set to start until 9:20 p.m., some students sat on the floor, chatting with friends and scrolling their phones. Others stayed on their feet, dancing to pop hits that were blaring from the speakers. As the pregame show played silently, students cheered when the broadcast panned to Wildcats fans in the San Antonio arena and booed when Michigan players and fans were shown.

The Wolverines, a defensive powerhouse that had not lost a game since Feb. 6, were the only thing separating the Augustinian Catholic university of just 7,000 undergraduates from its second national championship in three years. It would be a feat not accomplished since Florida won it all in 2006 and 2007.

The Wildcats’ 2016 national championship, capped by that breathtaking Kris Jenkins buzzer beater, was fresh on the minds of many, even those who weren’t in college yet at the time.

Searcy said he watched the game on campus with his family. What he remembers most, he said, was “that last shot … what it felt like in that moment.”

“Oh my gosh, it was fantastic,” senior Becca Walters, 22, of Washington, said of the 2016 victory.

“It changed my life completely,” said her friend junior Andrew McKeough, 21, of Wayne. “I wasn’t that big into campus life before that.”

For this national championship game, Walters, McKeough, and their friend Ashden Personius, 22, of Winchester, Va., could have watched the game from a bar near campus. But they chose to be here, in the heart of campus surrounded by fellow students of all ages, they said.

Senior Janice Puder, 21, of Piermont, N.Y., who was watching next door in the Connelly Center’s cinema, agreed.

“I feel like you can always go to a sports bar. I probably will for other Villanova games for the rest of my life,” she said with a laugh. “But this was the last time to be on campus as a student. I didn’t want to miss that.”

For some, excitement was mixed with anxiety.

“I don’t want to jinx it!” Personius said.

“I’m very nervous,” Walters added

The dorms had reopened only hours earlier. And while students returned from Easter break, authorities prepared for the possibility of chaos. Poles in and around the campus were greased, Radnor Township police said, in an effort to dissuade potential revelers from climbing them.

The Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, the FBI and other law enforcement from the county were called in. There was set to be three motorcycle teams, state police horses, a state police helicopter and a special triage center, as well as 75 university public safety staffers. A unified command center was set up nearby at the Radnor Township Building to monitor any large gatherings of jubilation or sadness.

Fans were hoping for the former. But some were also trying not to get too ahead of themselves.

Said Searcy: “I’m just trying to get through one moment at a time … I’m so excited for it.”

